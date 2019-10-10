As the swim season winds down, the postseason is creeping up. With the Tri-County meet set for Saturday hosting all five of the area schools, it marks the tail end of the year.
The push for state titles and PRs is heating up. Swimmers are looking to crack the state lineup for the first time and returners are working to better their 2018 standings.
Districts begin on Oct. 21 for Classes 1A and 2A and Oct. 28 for 4A and 5A. Regional meets will commence the week following districts. States run from Nov. 8 through Nov. 15 at the Sailfish Splash Waterpark and Aquatics Center in Stuart.
As things heat up, here's a look at some things to look out for during the postseason run:
Returning champs
A fourth straight region title and a 3A state championship made for a banner year for the Venice boys swim team.
Bringing home the first state title in school history was great, but what do they have for an encore?
The Indians moved up to 4A, which ramps up the competition. The loss of Chasen Dubbs doesn't help either, but the Indians return plenty of depth to this year's playoff run.
More importantly, they return swimmers with experience at states.
Arik Katz, Rene Strezenicky, Wesley Kephart and Ian Brann have been the cornerstones of this year's squad and all swam well in Stuart in 2018.
Kephart brought home gold medals in the 50 freestyle and swam the opening leg of the 400 freestyle relay, which included Strezenicky as well. Katz won in the 500 freestyle and Brann was the final leg of the relay that relay that sealed the team title — he also earned bronze in the 100 backstroke.
On the girls side, the Lady Indians finished fourth as a team, but are looking for another strong finish with anchors Ashley Kephart, Sara Koenig and Sarah Sensenbrenner.
Chasing a title
No Port Charlotte swimmers reached the podium in 2018, but that could change this year.
Another year stronger and experienced, the Marquardt duo is trying to make some noise at this year's state meet. Senior Oscar Marquardt has excelled in multiple events and broke a few school records this season.
His sister, Daisy, has been keeping up as well.
At the FSPA meet last week, Oscar Marquardt had yet another strong outing, placing in the top 10 in 200-yard medley (7th), 50 freestyle (8th) and the 100 breaststroke (5th).
Daisy is a part of both the 200 IM and freestyle relay teams and also swims the 100 breast stroke and 200 IM.
Oscar finished just outside the top 10 at states last year with an 11th place finish in the breaststroke and 16th in the IM. Daisy finished 10th in the 50 free.
Both were also members of state-qualifying relay teams.
But there are plenty of other returners looking to make a return trip to Stuart.
Kevin Janson-Dugan, Evelyn Negrette, Tanner Bloom, Bryanna Robinson also seek a return for a deep Pirates squad.
North Port is far from a deep team, but its best chance at a state podium resides on the cap of Michael Sickels, who finished 11th in the backstroke last year. Mackenzie Minchinton also has a strong shot at excelling at regionals and making states.
For the Tarpons, Grace Eaton made states as a freshman in two individual events and a relay. She will seek a return to states along with Karys Nelson, who finished ninth in regionals last year.
Aiden Koss for Lemon Bay looks to build off relay medal earned last season. Though the other three members of the relay are gone, he will try and get the squad back with the help of his brother Becket.
A youth invasion
Lemon Bay was the fountain of youth last year, sending multiple freshman to the state meet. And they weren't just happy to be there, the Mantas placed well.
Meghan Brown and Charlie Plaisted each cracked the top 12 in their events last year.
Plaisted isn't swimming for Lemon Bay this year, but Brown, the Sun Preps Female Swimmer of the Year, is back for more. After a 13th place finish in the 50 freestyle and 11th in the 100 backstroke, the sophomore is shooting for the podium.
Joining her could be freshman Becket Koss. Even as a first-year Manta, he's one of their strongest swimmers. He opened the season sixth in the state in the backstroke.
Not to be overshadowed by the dominance of senior Kristen Nutter last year, Venice's Koenig and Sensenbrenner are just sophomores and were a part of the relay that finished fourth. Koenig also finished sixth in the 200 IM.
Other swimmers to watch: Justin Rose (CHS), Rylee Scribner (CHS), Anthony Hensel (PC), Marah Shotwell (PC), Elijah Dabney (PC), Zoe (Hegwood (LB), Ashley Wilk (LB), Krista Leo (LB), McKenna Lipkin (LB).
