The first week of the regular season is in the books and we have learned so much about the Sun Preps-area teams.
And when we say, “so much,” we mean … well … not much of anything, frankly.
Part of that is due to Lemon Bay and North Port having their games short-circuited by weather. Both teams were struggling at the time of their cancellations, so we don’t know if the bad stuff was about to snowball or if they simply were out to a bad start.
Imagine if Venice’s game was torpedoed at the same time as the other two. We might think the Indians were in deep trouble. Instead, the rain held off and we witnessed Venice’s furious rally.
That rally to give the Indians a shot at tying or winning their game against Miami Northwestern is what keeps Venice in our top spot this week.
There was one small tweak to the order. We’ll go into the reasons for it in a minute.
Let’s get this party started:
1. Venice (0-1): The Indians shot themselves in the foot a few times in their 32-26 loss. First, by falling in a 20-3 hole. Second, by having two touchdown runs called back. Brooks Bentley’s learning curve appeared to accelerate throughout the game, though, and he clearly has two very nice weapons in Ryan Matulevich and Fin Jones.
The Venice defense has been put through the ringer now against two high-quality opponents and they will be challenged again this week when Naples brings its unique attack to town. The Golden Eagles obliterated Lehigh, 45-9, this past Friday. In the process, Naples also proved it has a formidable defense, limiting running back Richard Young – a 5-star Alabama commit – to 75 yards on 19 carries.
2. Port Charlotte (0-1): These two things can be true: Bishop Verot’s offense is a cheat code with Carter Smith at quarterback and Port Charlotte’s defense is clearly very good despite the 57 points it surrendered Friday night.
It just so happened Smith was the perfect way to exploit the Pirates’ defense. With a cadre of superb yards-after-catch receivers, Smith’s mobility allowed him to escape Port Charlotte’s initial (very good) pass rush and extend plays.
The sophomore proved to be an excellent thrower while on the run. If a quarterback can buy time, especially at the high school level, pass coverage will break down. And so it went Friday for Port Charlotte.
Now if a team can’t evade the Pirates’ initial rush? Good night and good luck, because it’s going to take a firehose offense like the Vikings to outscore the potent Port Charlotte attack. We’ll see if Charlotte can bring the heat this Friday when the two teams renew the Peace River Rivalry.
3. Charlotte (0-1): Well, that wasn’t pretty Friday night, was it?
Odds are Tarpons’ first-year coach Cory Mentzer now has his team’s full, undivided attention after the team’s 23-3 loss to a Dunbar team that was whacked by this week’s opponent, Port Charlotte, 35-12 in the Kickoff Classic.
The Charlotte defense did a decent job up front against the Tigers’ run game, but had few answers for Dunbar quarterback Landon Winterbottom.
That’s a problem, considering the team the Tarpons face this week. Pirates quarterback Bryce Eaton is off to a red-hot start with multiple receivers, reminiscent of what the Tarpons saw against Dunbar.
Offensively, Charlotte will need to rediscover the formula that kept Michael Valentino’s jersey clean during an impressive debut against Barron Collier in the Kickoff Classic. He was sacked eight times against Dunbar, negating his own good arm and receiver corps.
4. DeSoto County (1-0): The Bulldogs move up one spot this week.
This is not a knock against Lemon Bay so much as it is a reward for the Bulldogs, who have done nothing but impress from the opening kick of the Kickoff Classic.
Friday, the Bulldogs shrugged off Okeechobee behind their multi-headed running attack and hard-hat defense. Lil’Dreco Tompkins provided all three touchdowns with a kickoff return, a long run and – get this – a halfback option pass, where he sailed a 56-yard strike to Jace Kellogg.
Oh, yeah, Tompkins had seven tackles on defense, too.
The Bulldogs have an impressive starting 22 but are working on their depth. That’s where they can get into trouble against the better teams on the schedule. Alas, if those 22 are allowed to cook, watch out.
Mariner will try to crack the DeSoto code this Friday in Arcadia.
5. Lemon Bay (0-0): Friday’s game was beginning to go a little sideways for the Mantas before it was called no contest. Lemon Bay trailed 7-0 and was struggling to move the ball consistently against the Mustangs. The Mantas had just punted from their own 6-yard line when lightning forced the cancellation.
There were signs that the Mantas could have righted their ship had the game continued. Lakewood wasn’t lighting the world on fire, Mantas running back Joe Scott was effective, and Lemon Bay’s receivers were getting open.
So the Mantas will reset and restart their regular season this Thursday at IMG Academy, where they will face the Ascenders’ Blue team. IMG has three football teams – the national team, the White team (which mostly plays Florida’s larger schools) and the Blue team (which mostly plays Florida’s smaller schools).
6. North Port (0-1): The Bobcats were tagged with a forfeit following Friday’s rain-soaked affair at Estero. At the time, North Port trailed 16-0. Faced with the likelihood of having to play on a Monday, Bobcats coach Garon Belser settled for the loss.
Not that it matters too much – as an Independent, the Bobcats are simply trying to rebuild their program and get better each week. Playing two games in a week is not a good way to do that.
All that said, Friday should be a fun one as the Bobcats play host to Gateway Charter.
