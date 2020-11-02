After two second consecutive weeks of shifting around among the top four teams in the Power 6, this week’s high school football rankings remain unchanged.
The stability in the rankings comes despite the fact that four of our six teams suffered losses Friday night.
Venice is still clinging to the top spot after a loss to Manatee, holding off No. 2 Charlotte. The Tarpons defeated Seminole a week after their last-second win over rival Port Charlotte.
Meanwhile the Pirates’ loss to late-replacement Carol City not only hurt their chances of moving up, it placed them in peril from No. 4 Lemon Bay.
The Mantas decisive victory over rival North Port puts them comfortably ahead of the No. 5 Bobcats.
Finally, DeSoto County still remains at the bottom as the Bulldogs were once again unable to capture that elusive first win of the season.
Here are this week’s selections:
1. Venice (6-3): The Indians were looking to return to the win column after dropping a decision to American Heritage last week, but had a tougher time than anticipated against undefeated Manatee. Venice dropped a 32-27 decision in a back-and-forth battle. The Indians close out the regular season against Clearwater Academy.
2. Charlotte (6-2): Following their dramatic win over Port Charlotte, the Tarpons figured to have an easier time against Southeast. While an uneven performance made things closer than expected, Charlotte eventually prevailed. The Tarpons wrap up their regular season Friday against North Port.
3. Port Charlotte (6-3): It was a strange week for the Pirates as their scheduled opponent, Braden River, was forced to cancel and, after a scramble, Carol City (Miami) stepped in. The Chiefs, playing only their second game of the season, took advantage of six Port Charlotte turnovers to secure a 32-14 victory. The Pirates have a bye this week heading into the postseason.
4. Lemon Bay (7-1): There’s no stopping the Mantas at this point, now winners of seven in a row. Their local rivalry game didn’t prove to be much of a contest last Friday as Lemon Bay took down North Port 35-0. The Mantas have a bye week before opening the postseason against Lake Placid, a team they already defeated this season.
5. North Port (2-5): As stated above, the Bobcats came out on the wrong end of their rivalry game against red-hot Lemon Bay. North Port will end the regular season with another difficult local test, hosting Charlotte on Friday night.
6. DeSoto County (0-8): After a couple of weeks of at least being competitive in their losses, the winless Bulldogs ran into a buzz saw Friday against Cypress Lake. DeSoto County will get one final shot at a regular-season win on Thursday night when it faces off against Hardee in one of the area’s oldest rivalries.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.