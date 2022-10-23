We’re heading into a jumbled home stretch for the prep football season and, theoretically, every team is still mathematically alive for the playoffs, even winless Charlotte (winless North Port is playing this season as an independent).
One team – Venice – has already clinched its playoff berth, winning the district title this past Friday with a romp against rival Riverivew.
Where does the “jumbled” part come in? Hurricane Ian’s season interruption has created a frenetic closing kick for some teams, requiring the playing of multiple games in a week’s span. There is also the issue of whether scheduled home games will actually be played at home and, if they are, whether they can be played under lights.
With two weeks remaining (and in one team’s case, three games to play), let’s take a look at where the Sun Preps Power 6 stand:
1. Venice (4-2). Venice looked good once again this past Friday during its 31-21 victory against Riverview that wasn’t as close as that final score. The offense’s continued improvement is easy to see, as is the always-strong play of highly recruited defensive standouts Elliot Washington and Damon Wilson.
What might have flown under the radar was the recent return of Trenton Kintigh to the interior of the Venice defensive line. His presence seems to have stabilized the entire defensive unit and it’s coming just in time.
As mentioned above, Venice has already secured its playoff berth. All that remains are non-district games against IMG White and Clearwater Academy International, two independent teams that should keep Venice on its toes heading into postseason.
2. Port Charlotte (4-2). The Pirates entered the week with the odd state ranking of No. 144. Despite not losing (or playing) during the Ian-induced layoff, Port Charlotte was tumbling down the list. This, despite Manatee holding fairly steady at No. 62 after getting routed by the Pirates, 29-6.
MaxPreps had a starkly different view of the Pirates, ranking them No. 119.
What gives?
Well, every ranking system has its quirks. While the FHSAA’s system seems to be excessively punishing Port Charlotte for their losses, MaxPreps appears to be rewarding the Pirates for their wins and the wins of their opponents.
Port Charlotte’s two losses came against Bishop Verot and Gulf Coast, who are 5-2 and 6-2, respectively. Port Charlotte’s win at Manatee handed the Hurricanes their lone defeat at the time (Manatee has since lost to a defending state champion, Cardinal Gibbons).
But as Manatee coach Jacquez Green commented on Twitter regarding on the ranking disparity, Port Charlotte “will be OK, they can still win their district.”
The Pirates took the first step toward doing just that, mauling Southeast 42-15 on Friday night. Another road trip to the north awaits this week when they travel to Parrish Community, then hopefully Port Charlotte will be allowed to close out district play – and the regular season – at home against Braden River.
Win, and they nab the automatic berth. Should Port Charlotte stumble against Braden River at season’s end, there’s still a decent chance the Pirates can make the postseason via an at-large berth.
3. DeSoto County (5-2). The Bulldogs took a tough loss to the chin on Friday night, squandering a 15-0 lead in a 22-15 loss against Osceola. The good news is the game was a non-district affair, so it amounts to being a mulligan for the Bulldogs.
DeSoto County now has 10 days to prepare for a Halloween Monday showdown at Lemon Bay, the last hurdle to a district title. The Bulldogs will also need to keep an eye on their overall ranking. They entered Friday’s game as the No. 4 team in Region 2S-4, which put them in outstanding shape for an at-large bid, should they not win the district title.
The question is how much (if at all) the Osceola defeat affects the Bulldogs’ ranking. The Warriors are a 5-3 team from Class 3M so any change should be a slight one.
After Lemon Bay on Oct. 31, the Bulldogs will turn around a few days later and play host to rival Hardee to close out the regular season.
4. Charlotte (0-6). In the wake of Ian, Charlotte had to scramble to find games. When it came up empty locally, it cast a wider net and caught a road trip to Pahokee. The Blue Devils might be a Class 1R opponent, but they are six-time state champions who were ranked first in their class and No. 29 in the state overall.
Still, there was Charlotte leading 13-12 in the third quarter due to some solid defense and big plays by special teams. The Tarpons would eventually fall, 26-13.
Why are the Tarpons still winless?
Charlotte has the look of a team that is almost complete. The defense makes most of its plays. The offense can cover most of the field. It’s that last little bit that continues to evade the Tarpons from getting over the hump – the inability to convert the key play.
Twice on Friday the Tarpons drove inside the Pahokee 10 and came away with no touchdowns. Twice the defense surrendered touchdowns on a fourth down.
And so it goes … yet …
If Charlotte can get right during its final two games of the season to knock off Ida Baker and Riverdale, it’s still mathematically possible the Tarpons can win their district. They’ll need Riverdale to knock off Lehigh this week, though, or it’s probably moot.
Charlotte will warm up for Friday’s game against Ida Baker with a Tuesday contest against Riverview.
5. Lemon Bay (2-4). The Mantas ran into one of the best teams in Class 1A on Friday night, falling at First Baptist, 35-7. As a non-district game, it had little impact on Lemon Bay’s postseason hopes, though a win would have giving the Mantas a small bump.
The postseason remains directly in front of Lemon Bay, albeit it’s a bumpy road. The first order of business is to win at Booker on Friday. There will be no time for celebration Friday evening as the Mantas will then have to turn around and play DeSoto County for all the marbles on the following Monday.
That game is scheduled for Lemon Bay, but kickoff is yet to be determined. If the lights at Veterans Stadium do not pass muster, the game could be played in the afternoon.
Lemon Bay will then close out its regular season with its third game in eight days, hosting North Port on Nov. 4.
6. North Port (0-5). The Bobcats have been paying the price for being an independent in these post-Ian days. Poinciana pulled out of its game at North Port after the game was moved to Friday, then Monday. Because of that, more than a month will have passed by the time North Port takes the field against Tarpon Springs (2-6) this Friday.
It’s difficult to know just what kind of shape the Bobcats are in after such a long layoff. They will close out the season Nov. 4 at Lemon Bay.
