There were few surprises in high school football action last Friday night and thus few surprises in our weekly Power 6 rankings.
Everyone who was supposed to win (Charlotte, Lemon Bay and Venice) did indeed win. DeSoto County won as well, but against an opponent many in our area were unfamiliar with.
Port Charlotte was idle and North Port suffered the area's only defeat for the week.
Here are this week’s rankings:
1. Venice (7-0)
Next opponent: vs. Cardinal Gibbons
The red-hot Indians continued their rampage through the regular season schedule as they easily defeated Gulf Coast, 56-6, in what coach John Peacock called their "best game so far."
Their matchup on Saturday afternoon against Cardinal Gibbons (a makeup from earlier this season) promises to offer a much stiffer test.
Last week: 1
2. Lemon Bay (5-0)
Next opponent: vs. Avon Park
Much like Venice, the area's other undefeated team didn't face a tremendous challenge on Friday night.
The Mantas' 35-0 victory at Lake Placid means that they have now outscored opponents a ridiculous 224-12 thus far this season.
Perhaps the Green Dragons should consider it somewhat of a victory that they only trailed 14-0 at the half.
Last week: 2
3. Charlotte (4-2)
Next opponent: vs. Fort Myers
After stumbling against Lehigh the game before, the Tarpons got back on track in a big way at Cape Coral.
Charlotte ground and pounded its way to a 35-7 victory after a tough first half to keep their postseason hopes alive.
The Tarpons will try to keep the momentum going at home against Fort Myers this week.
Last week: 3
4. Port Charlotte (3-3)
Next opponent: at Hardee
The Pirates may not have been that excited to see the bye week coming last Friday after winning two in a row (against Booker and Riverdale).
Port Charlotte will again look to hot running back Edd Guerrier and senior Alex Perry, who's starting to contribute in all three phases of the game, at Hardee this week.
Last week: 4
5. DeSoto County (3-3)
Next opponent: vs. George Jenkins
The Bulldogs bounced back from a tough loss to Frostproof the week prior to post a decisive 56-24 win on the road at Davenport.
DeSoto County has fought its way to a .500 record just one year after suffering through a winless season.
The Bulldogs will look to post a winning record with a victory against Lakeland's George Jenkins High School this Friday.
Last week: 5
6. North Port (2-5)
Next opponent: at Riverdale
The Bobcats were riding high after snapping a five-game losing streak with a 31-16 win vs. Bayshore (not to mention coach Garon Belser's on-field marriage proposal).
But, unfortunately, the good times did not last as Lehigh and superstar running back Richard Young delivered a 44-0 thrashing last Friday.
They'll crank it up and try again this week against Riverdale.
Last week: 6
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.