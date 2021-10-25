This past weekend was a bit of a split decision for the local high school football programs, as three teams won and three lost.
Lemon Bay had its usual blowout victory, while Port Charlotte scored a solid win and DeSoto County rallied to move above .500.
On the losing side, Charlotte dropped a heart-breaker, North Port lost in a not-completely unexpected manner and Venice, yes Venice, suffered its first defeat of the season.
Alas, when all was said and done, the Power 6 rankings remained unchanged for the second consecutive week.
Here are this week’s rankings:
1. Venice (7-1)
Next opponent: vs. Riverview
The Indians were plagued by penalties and missed opportunities in Saturday’s makeup 28-22 loss against Cardinal Gibbons at Powell-Davis Stadium.
The defeat came after a string of blowout victories and shouldn’t impact the rest of their season.
Venice figures to get things back on track this week at home vs. Riverview.
Last week: 1
2. Lemon Bay (6-0)
Next opponent: at Neumann
Jason Hogan scored five touchdowns in the Mantas’ 42-6 Homecoming vs. Avon Park on Friday night.
Lemon Bay becomes the area’s only undefeated program and have outscored opponents 283-18 thus far this season.
The Mantas face one of their tougher tests against Neumann on Friday night.
Last week: 2
3. Charlotte (4-3)
Next opponent: vs. Ida Baker
The Tarpons suffered a difficult 16-14 loss when Fort Myers blocked a potential game-winning field goal in the final seconds on Friday.
Charlotte is still very much in the mix for the district playoffs — but has some work to do with a home game against Ida Baker on Friday.
Last week: 3
4. Port Charlotte (4-3)
Next opponent: at Sebring
The Pirates have now won three in a row, with a bye week in the middle, after a 36-26 district win against Hardee.
Sophomore running back Edd Guerrier once again led the way, rushing 16 times for 220 yards and three touchdowns.
Port Charlotte looks to keep it going at Sebring on Friday.
Last week: 4
5. DeSoto County (4-3)
Next opponent: vs. Oasis
The Bulldogs won their second straight with a 22-7 comeback victory vs. George Jenkins.
DeSoto County is now one game over .500 just one year after suffering through a winless season.
The Bulldogs will look to guarantee a winning season with a victory vs. Oasis on Friday.
Last week: 5
6. North Port (2-6)
Next opponent: Bye
The Bobcats had another growing pains-type game with a 46-17 loss against Riverdale.
Raiders’ quarterback Tyler Abrams threw for nearly 250 yards and four touchdowns.
North Port has a bye week to regroup before the season finale against high-scoring Lemon Bay.
Last week: 6
