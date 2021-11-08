The final week of the regular season provided few surprises for the local high school football teams.
The two top ranked teams, Venice and Lemon Bay, both won easily and secured their respective spots in the postseason.
In an odd turn of events, Charlotte and Port Charlotte finished with the same record, 5-4, but the Tarpons lost their game and made the playoffs and the Pirates won theirs and missed the playoffs.
Here are this week’s rankings:
1. Venice (9-1)
Next opponent: vs. Plant City
The Indians open the postseason at home on Friday as the top seed in Region 8A-3, hosting Plant City (6-4).
Two weeks after suffering its first loss of the year, Venice closed out the regular season in style, pounding visiting North Fort Myers, 60-7, despite some weather issues.
The Indians led the Power 6 wire-to-wire, never surrendering the No. 1 spot.
Last week: 1
2. Lemon Bay (9-0)
Next opponent: Bye
The Mantas Rays, with the second seed, get a first-round bye this week before hosting the Region 4A-3 semifinals.
Lemon Bay closed out the school's first perfect regular season by shutting out local rival North Port, 28-0. This team started the season 0-7 just two years ago.
The Mantas slowly worked their way up the rankings this season, with Venice's advantage in strength of schedule helping to keep them from the top spot.
Last week: 2
3. Charlotte (5-4)
Next opponent: at Naples
As the No. 7 seed, the Tarpons will travel south to take on second-seeded and undefeated Naples (9-0) in Region 6A-4.
Charlotte reached the postseason despite dropping a 21-14 decision to Riverview on Thursday night.
The Tarpons have been up and down in the rankings, as represented by their somewhat uneven play this season.
Last week: 3
4. Port Charlotte (5-4)
Next opponent: Concluded season
A bizarre turn of events resulted in the Pirates just missing out on a postseason bid.
Port Charlotte was locked out when Hudson (6-4) passed it for the No. 8 seed in Region 5A-3. This after Port Charlotte defeated 7A Kathleen in a game that was played half on Friday night and half on Saturday.
The Pirates ended their season winning four of their last five games.
Last week: 4
5. DeSoto County (6-3)
Next opponent: Concluded season
The Bulldogs won four in row and finished out the season with a 14-8 victory at rival Hardee.
After going 0-10 and not finishing the season a year ago, DeSoto County won twice as many games as it lost this year.
Unfortunately, after playing the season as an independent, the Bulldogs are not eligible for the postseason. But coach Sam Holland's first year at the helm was a success by any measure.
Last week: 5
6. North Port (2-8)
Next opponent: Concluded season
The Bobcats faced a tall order coming off the bye week against a local rival, undefeated Lemon Bay.
Rebuilding North Port allowed 28 unanswered points to the high-scoring Mantas last Friday in Englewood.
Hopefully, coach Garon Belser's first year coaching his alma mater provided enough lessons for the young Bobcats to build off of going forward.
Last week: 6
