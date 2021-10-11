After staying mostly stagnant the last couple of weeks, the high school football Power 6 rankings finally have some movement near the top.
While it seems unlikely anyone will knock juggernaut Venice from the top spot, undefeated Lemon Bay has worked its way up to No. 2 in the rankings.
While it's worth noting that the Manta Rays' schedule is not exactly fearsome, there is no denying that they have dominated their competition.
Lemon Bay's continued excellence, coupled with Charlotte's loss last Thursday, opened the door for the change in the second spot.
Further down on the list, DeSoto County narrowly holds onto the No. 5 spot ahead for North Port, despite the Bobcats picking up their second victory of the season.
Here are this week’s rankings:
1. Venice (6-0)
Next opponent: vs. Gulf Coast
The big difference between last Friday's big win over Manatee and the Indians' other decisive victories was the name of the running back who helped carry them to it.
Rather than receiving another stat-laden performance from senior Da'Marion Escort, Venice instead placed the ball in the hands of underclassman Alvin Johnson. The sophomore responded by running for 103 yards and 4 touchdowns.
The Indians next victim, er, opponent is Gulf Coast.
Last week: 1
2. Lemon Bay (4-0)
Next opponent: at Lake Placid
The Manta Rays were coming off a bye and well-rested headed into their game against Booker.
Thus things went about as one would expect, with Lemon Bay posting a 57-6 victory at Veterans Stadium as Jason Hogan scored three touchdowns and Aaron Pasick added two more.
The Mantas have now outscored opponents 189-12 thus far this season.
Last week: 3
3. Charlotte (3-2)
Next opponent: at Cape Coral
The Tarpons' game at Lehigh was moved to Thursday night and while the defense performed well, the offense probably wished it had another day to prepare.
Charlotte only lost by a touchdown, but came away empty on four different trips inside the opponent's 10-yard-line.
The Tarpons will need to get things fixed quickly this week at Cape Coral.
Last week: 2
4. Port Charlotte (3-3)
Next opponent: Bye
After a pair of tough losses, the Pirates have now won two in a row, following up a rout against Booker with Friday's victory over Riverdale.
Port Charlotte rode the legs of Edd Guerrier (135 yards on 20 carries, including a late 7-yard TD) and the all-around play of senior Alex Perry, who contributed on offense, defense and special teams.
The Pirates get a breather with a bye this week before returning to action on Oct. 22 at Hardee.
Last week: 4
5. DeSoto County (2-3)
Next opponent: at Davenport
The Bulldogs, coming off a victory and then a bye week, had high hopes heading into last week's game at Frostproof.
DeSoto County hung tough throughout the game, but dropped a 13-7 decision in heart-breaking fashion. An apparent late interception by Andy Garibay instead turned into a controversial game-winner for Frostproof.
The Bulldogs will look to shake it off when they travel to Davenport this week.
Last week: 5
6. North Port (2-4)
Next opponent: at Lehigh Acres
The Bobcats may still be at the bottom of the rankings, but there was much to celebrate in North Port on Friday night.
Not only did the Bobcats snap a five-game losing streak with a 31-16 decision over Bayshore, but first-year coach Garon Belser got engaged right there on the field after the game.
The Bobcats will try to take that new-found momentum into Friday's game against Lehigh Acres.
Last week: 6
