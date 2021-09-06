An abbreviated three-game schedule, thanks to a pair of COVID-related cancellations, means that this week's Power Six rankings remain largely unchanged.
COVID considerations sidelined DeSoto County's trip to Fort Meade and Lemon Bay's home game vs. LaBelle.
Top-ranked Venice won big in its opener against Edgewater, while North Port stumbled badly in Week 2 against Sarasota.
The marquee matchup was the rivalry game between Port Charlotte and Charlotte. While it was a one-touchdown affair, this one was more of a battle in the trenches than a shootout.
Here are this week’s rankings:
1. Venice (1-0)
Next opponent: vs. Cocoa
The Indians lived up to all of their preseason expectations in their first regular season game of 2021.
Edgewater (Orlando) struggled against the Venice front seven throughout the evening and the Indians walked away with a 41-7 win at Powell-Davis Stadium.
Next up, they take on East Coast power Cocoa.
Last week: 1
2. Charlotte (2-0)
Next opponent: Bye
The Tarpons rivalry game with Port Charlotte was decidedly more low-scoring than some in the past, but no less fiercely fought.
Troi McClary’s second-half touchdown run and Brayan Augustin’s late interception sealed a 17-10 comeback win for Charlotte.
The Tarpons have this Friday off before returning at Dunbar on September 17.
Last week: 2
3. Port Charlotte (0-1)
Next opponent: at Southeast
After COVID canceled their first game, the Pirates came back to their big rivalry game much earlier in the season than normal.
Port Charlotte's defense handled itself well and midway through the third quarter, quarterback Bryce Eaton put the Pirates up 10-7 on a 26-yard TD to Dominick Corica. But they couldn't hold the Tarpons off in a 17-10 loss.
Next they travel up to Bradenton to take on Southeast.
Last week: 3
4. Lemon Bay (1-0)
Next opponent: at Bayshore
After a Week 1 blowout, 50-6, over St. Stephen’s Episcopal, the Mantas must have been chomping at the bit to take on LaBelle on Thursday night.
Alas, COVID protocols prevented LaBelle from making the trip to Englewood and now Lemon Bay will pack up its high-powered offense and head up to Bayshore High.
Last week: 4
5. DeSoto County (1-0)
Next opponent: at Estero
New coach Sam Holland's Bulldogs’ started off the season with a 24-7 victory over Okeechobee, but they too fell victim to COVID protocols and were unable to make the trip to Fort Meade for Week 2.
DeSoto County, which moved up one spot in the rankings, has a chance to show that Week 1 was no fluke as it takes on Estero, which fell to North Port in Week 1.
Last week: 6
6. North Port (1-1)
Next opponent: vs. Cardinal Mooney
As stated above, the Bobcats looked good in new coach Garon Belser’s debut, defeating Estero, 16-6, in the opener.
But thing's went south very quickly in Week 2 against Sarasota. There were few bright spots as Sailors quarterback Lance Trippel threw for six touchdowns and Sarasota blew out North Port, 56-0
The Bobcats will seek to right the ship against another Sarasota school, Cardinal Mooney, on Friday.
Last week: 5
