The penultimate week of the prep football regular season was, for the most part, a successful one for local teams.
North Port was on a bye and Port Charlotte suffered a rough road loss at Sebring, but Venice, Lemon Bay, DeSoto County and Charlotte all came up winners.
Continuing a recent trend, the Power 6 rankings remained unchanged as we head into the final week of the regular season.
Here are this week’s rankings:
1. Venice (8-1)
Next opponent: vs. N Fort Myers
After the Indians suffered their first loss of the season, 28-22 vs. Cardinal Gibbons, someone had to pay.
That someone was the Riverview Rams. Venice ran the ball down Riverview's collective throats, rushing 62 times for 369 yards and four touchdowns en route to a 42-7 victory and a district title.
The Indians close out the regular season at home against North Fort Myers.
Last week: 1
2. Lemon Bay (8-0)
Next opponent: vs. North Port
A trip down to Saint John Neumann in Naples did nothing to slow down the juggernaut that is Lemon Bay.
The Manta Rays posted another blow out victory, defeating the Celtics 34-7 last Friday. It's worth noting that in addition to its offensive firepower, the Lemon Bay defense has yet to surrender more than a touchdown in any game this season.
The Mantas try to finish off their perfect regular season with a local matchup against rebuilding North Port.
Last week: 2
3. Charlotte (5-3)
Next opponent: vs. Riverview
The Tarpons, coming off a difficult two-point loss to Fort Myers, kept their playoff hopes alive with a 34-18 Homecoming victory against Ida Baker.
Charlotte won by staying grounded, rushing for 337 yards, led by Troi McClary's 143 yards and three touchdowns.
The Tarpons try to keep their at-large playoff bid hopes alive as they host a solid Riverview team, still smarting from its loss to Venice.
Last week: 3
4. Port Charlotte (4-4)
Next opponent: vs. Kathleen
The Pirates, after winning three in a row, had things headed in the right direction entering last Friday's matchup at Sebring.
But very little went right for Port Charlotte in a 31-8 loss to the Blue Streaks in the District 5A-12 championship.
Now Friday's season finale against Kathleen becomes a must-win if the Pirates hope to continue on to the postseason.
Last week: 4
5. DeSoto County (5-3)
Next opponent: at Hardee
The Bulldogs have now won three in row, following a 49-0 drubbing of Oasis.
In an impressive turnaround, the victory guaranteed DeSoto County a winning record just one year after posting a winless season.
The Bulldogs will look to finish up in style, with a victory at long-time rival Hardee.
Last week: 5
6. North Port (2-6)
Next opponent: at Lemon Bay
The Bobcats had a bye week to regroup following a 46-17 loss against Riverdale.
Rebuilding North Port will be put to the test in the season finale against high-scoring Lemon Bay as the Mantas try to finish off an undefeated regular season.
Last week: 6
