For the first time this season we have a change among the top 3 teams in the weekly Power 6 high school football rankings.
Lemon Bay has been anchored at No. 4 for nearly the entire season, but the Mantas in reeling off their fifth consecutive victory have moved up to No. 3.
Venice maintains it's top spot after posting another impressive victory, while idle Port Charlotte remains at No. 2 ahead of their big rivalry game on Friday.
Charlotte High falls out of the top 3 for the first time this season after suffering its second consecutive loss, sandwiched around a bye week.
Finally, DeSoto County remains at the bottom despite nearly posting its first win of the season.
Here are this week’s selections.
1. Venice (6-1): Coming off a road win against Lakeland, the Indians figured to have an easier task in their homecoming game against Lakewood Ranch. After keeping things close early, Venice returned to form with a 66-7 victory. Friday's game against nationally ranked American Heritage should offer a much tougher test.
2. Port Charlotte (6-1): The Pirates had been on a roll, scoring points in bunches before heading into their bye last week. Now Port Charlotte's high-octane offense will get the opportunity to show whatever new wrinkles it added for Friday's game against rival Charlotte.
3. Lemon Bay (5-1): There is a strength of schedule argument to be made for keeping Charlotte at No. 3, but its hard to punish a team that has been dominating the opposition. Ever since falling short of a comeback in their opener the Mantas have been lighting up the scoreboard and did so again this week, beating Lake Placid, 42-0. Also overlooked in this run, has been Lemon Bay's play on the defensive side of the ball.
4. Charlotte (4-2): There's no doubt that the Tarpons play a challenging schedule, but after consecutive losses to Fort Myers and Palmetto it became increasing difficult to keep them at No. 3. A 24-14 road loss to the Tigers is nothing to be embarrassed about, but Charlotte has scored a total of 23 points in the two losses. Of course, a win Friday against one-loss rival Port Charlotte would put the Tarpons back near the top of the rankings.
5. North Port (2-4): After two consecutive victories made their 0-3 start look like a fluke, the Bobcats came crashing down to earth Thursday night, hard. North Port's 47-0 loss to Bishop Verot was a tough reminder that the Bobcats still have some growing to do.
6. DeSoto County (0-6): After struggling all season to score points and to stop others from scoring, the Bulldogs appeared to be on the verge of claiming their first victory of 2020 against LaBelle last week. Alias, their efforts fell short, but they'll try again on Friday vs. Estero.
