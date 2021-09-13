The first bit of good news is that we made it through a week without a COVID cancellation.
Other than that, things followed the season's very early pattern as the top teams (Venice, Port Charlotte and Lemon Bay) all won and the bottom two teams (North Port and DeSoto County) both lost.
Charlotte High had a previously scheduled bye.
Thus there was some movement from the middle down in the rankings as we ended up with our first tie of the season.
Here are this week’s rankings:
1. Venice (2-0)
Next opponent: at Sarasota
After defeating Edgewater, 41-7, for their first win of the season, the Indians faced another tough opponent in Cocoa High Friday night at Powell-Davis Stadium.
It was a much closer contest, but the end result was the same, a Venice victory aided by the legs of Da'Marion Escort. This time it was a 21-20 win over the Tigers.
Next the Indians face a more local foe when they travel north to take on Sarasota.
Last week: 1
2. Charlotte (2-0)
Next opponent: at Dunbar
The Tarpons got an early season respite after defeating cross-county rival Port Charlotte in a hard-fought, 17-10, comeback win in Punta Gorda.
Charlotte High comes off that defensive struggle and a bye to take on a tough Dunbar team on the road Thursday evening.
Last week: 2
T3. Port Charlotte (1-1)
Next opponent: at Bishop Verot
After COVID canceled their first game and their rivals pulled out a come-from-behind victory in Week 2, the Pirates were looking to prove their defense is for real against Southeast up in Brandenton last Friday.
Port Charlotte’s defense came through, holding Southeast to just 34 rushing yards on 33 carries en route to a 17-7 victory.
The Pirates, bolstered by the return of Alex Perry and the addition of transfer Juqarius Jones, will travel to Bishop Verot on Friday.
Last week: 3
T3. Lemon Bay (2-0)
Next opponent: at DeSoto County
The Mantas Rays have now sandwhiched two blowout victories around their Week 2 COVID cancellation.
Friday's 43-0 win at Bayshore means that Lemon Bay has outscored its opponents, 93-6 over two games. Say what you will about the quality of competition, those are still impressive numbers.
They move into a third place tie, with an eye on climbing higher as they head over to DeSoto County in a rare Saturday game.
Last week: 4
5. North Port (1-2)
Next opponent: vs. Palmetto Ridge
It's been tough sledding for the Bobcats after coach Garon Belser’s debut, a 16-6 defeat of Estero in the opener.
First Sarasota blew out North Port, 56-0 and then last week, Cardinal Mooney came to town and walked away with a 29-8 victory.
Better than the week before but not where the Bobcats want to be. Things don't figure to get any easier against Palmetto Ridge this week.
Last week: 6
6. DeSoto County (1-1)
Next opponent: vs. Lemon Bay
The Bulldogs drop down to sixth with a 42-39 loss on Friday night.
Coach Sam Holland’s crew falls below North Port biased on their common opponent, Estero. The Bobcats beat them and Bulldogs lost to them. North Port also defeated DeSoto County in the spring game.
The Bulldogs will try to figure out a way to stop Lemon Bay's high scoring attack on Saturday to move up in the rankings.
Last week: 5
