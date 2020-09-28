Believe it or not, with most area prep football teams featuring an eight-game schedule this season, we’ve already reached the halfway mark of the year.
Nearly all of our area teams entered the halfway point on a positive note, as five of the six are coming off victories last Friday. That includes top-ranked Charlotte, which remains undefeated, and No. 5 North Port, which picked up its first victory of 2020.
The lone holdout was DeSoto County, which is still in search of its first win.
Here are this week’s selections, with no change in the overall rankings.
1. Charlotte (4-0): After opening the season with three decisive victories, the Tarpons had a tougher route to keeping their record unblemished and retaining the top spot this week. Charlotte needed some big plays from its defense to overtake Lehigh for a 21-16 win. The Tarpons will be on the road Friday against Fort Myers.
2. Venice (3-1): The Indians continue to click on all cylinders and appear ready to ascend to the top spot should Charlotte stumble. Coach John Peacock’s squad posted another impressive win, this time while avenging last year’s loss to Riverview. They host Sarasota on Friday night.
3. Port Charlotte (3-1): One week after suffering their first loss of the season and tumbling from the top spot in the rankings, the Pirates got back on track with a 38-0 thrashing of Sarasota Friday night. They’ll host Southeast this Friday.
4. Lemon Bay (2-1): The surprising Mantas Rays continue to impress with their second consecutive victory, a 35-7 drubbing of LaBelle on the road Friday night. Lemon Bay’s solid ground-based attack has kept it in every game this season. The Mantas will look for a similar result Friday against St. John Neumann.
5. North Port (1-3): After slowly, but surely, working to overcome the mistakes and turnovers that troubled them this season, the Bobcats put it all together Friday night for their first win, a 36-0 defeat of Parrish Community. North Port will have a little extra time to savor the victory, thanks to a bye this week.
6. DeSoto County (0-3): Coach Bumper Hay’s youthful and inexperienced group — they played with 22 underclassmen on Friday — continues to struggle to find its footing, suffering another tough loss, 43-0 vs. Clewiston. The Bulldogs will try to build off of these hard-learned lessons on Friday at Lake Gibson.
