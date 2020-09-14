We are only two weeks into the high school football season, but we are just beginning to get a feel for what the early part of this season is going to look like.
The second week of The Sun's Power 6 prep football rankings reveals just one change as the No. 2 and 3 ranked teams swap places. This early in the season, one win or one loss could dramatically shift around the list.
Here are our latest selections.
1. Port Charlotte (2-0): Coach Jordan Ingman’s team has turned in two impressive efforts to kick off the season. The Pirates followed up Week 1's 46-26 road win at Hardee with an equally strong home-opening victory against DeSoto County. Port Charlotte had three touchdowns after four plays from scrimmage en route to a 56-12 victory over the young Bulldogs.
2. Venice (1-1): After a 49-13 season-opening loss to national powerhouse IMG Academy, coach John Peacock’s team needed to make a strong statement in Week 2 against a quality Raines (Jacksonville) team. Mission accomplished as the Indians' new quarterback, Colin Blazek, put up 20 unanswered second-half points in a 40-6 victory.
3. Charlotte (2-0): The undefeated Tarpons again have an argument for a higher ranking. Following their 39-0 opening week shutout of DeSoto, coach Wade Taylor's squad struggled a bit in the first half against Sarasota, trailing by one point at halftime. But Charlotte rallied in the second half to stay undefeated.
4. Lemon Bay (0-1): Following a Week 1 bye, things started poorly for the Manta Rays as Lemon Bay traveled to West Palm Beach to face King’s Academy. But coach Don Southwell's team came to life in the second half and made up a 20-point deficit before falling short.
5. North Port (0-2): Turnovers and mistakes continue to plague the Bobcats. After losing to Sarasota in Week 1, North Port suffered another tough loss in the area, falling to Cardinal Mooney in a 42-7 rout. The Cougars were able to put up 35 unanswered points in the first half.
6. DeSoto County (0-2): The season has provided a couple of tough lessons for the young Bulldogs against a pair of local opponents. After getting shut out by Charlotte in Week 1, coach Bumper Hay's inexperienced squad suffered a 56-12 loss at the hands of Port Charlotte.
