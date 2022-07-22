One week from Monday marks the official return of high school football in Florida.
Players will report for the first day of practice on Aug. 1, going non-contact for a week before the pads are allowed to be worn Aug. 6.
Then, teams will have just two weeks to prepare for their Kickoff Classic matchups Aug. 19 and the ensuing regular season.
Storylines abound in our area.
Venice is fresh off a state championship, a new coach looks to make his mark at Charlotte, Lemon Bay looks to take the next step, and everyone else -- Port Charlotte, DeSoto County and North Port -- are looking for better seasons this year.
Though there's plenty of practice to be had until the regular season kicks off, here's how our area stacks up headed into the fall:
1. Venice Indians
Good luck knocking Venice from its perch this season.
Last year, Venice debuted in our annual Power 6 rankings at No. 1 and never came close to giving the spot up — finishing with a dominant 8A state championship run.
Many of last season’s stars won’t return, but its two brightest — defensive end Damon Wilson II and cornerback Elliot Washington II — are back for their senior seasons, along with a few other impact players, such as defensive tackle Trenton Kintigh and running back Jamarice Wilder.
However, a daunting schedule, including a Kickoff Classic with IMG Academy and early-season contests against St. Frances Academy and Miami Northwestern won’t make staying atop this ranking easy on the Indians.
2. Port Charlotte Pirates
Anyone who is surprised at seeing the Pirates this high in our rankings hasn’t been paying attention.
Port Charlotte went just 5-4 last season and missed out on the regional playoffs, but that was in large part due to an ugly 1-3 start that was understandable with several new underclassmen starting at key positions.
The second half of the season showed the Pirates’ potential.
Port Charlotte finished 4-1 — losing only to a senior-laden Sebring team in the district championship — as sophomore stars like running back Edd Guerrier, wide receiver Jamal Streeter Jr., defensive back Eric Bell, linebacker Grant LaBallister and linebacker Samuel Clerjuste took over.
This season, just about everyone is back along with a pair of key additions on defense from North Port in linebacker Desmond Hough and safety Jeremiah Laguerre.
The spring game offered a glimpse at just how explosive Port Charlotte can be. The Pirates crushed North Fort Myers, 54-36, as Guerrier ran for 199 yards and four scores.
For a group that has mostly played together since elementary school, this is primed to be a breakout year for Port Charlotte.
3. Charlotte Tarpons
There’s no doubt the Tarpons have talent, but right now there are more questions than answers when it comes to how they’ll preform on the field.
How will the team respond to first-year coach Cory Mentzer, the third Tarpons coach in the past four seasons? How will the offense operate with new quarterback Michael Valentino, a transfer from Venice? And will there be a repeat standout season from the defense?
In Charlotte’s shortened one-half of a spring game at South Fort Myers, Valentino hit Brady Hall for a 20-yard touchdown and the defense stuffed the Wolfpack, but there wasn’t enough game time to truly test the Tarpons before lightning canceled it completely.
Charlotte also brought home another weightlifting state championship this past spring, which should bode well for the gridiron, but some of those title-winners were seniors who won’t return.
Luckily for these rankings, an opening start that features Dunbar (Aug. 26), Port Charlotte (Sept. 2) and Fort Myers (Sept. 23) in the first month will give everyone a clearer picture of just how good Charlotte can be.
4. Lemon Bay Manta Rays
It’s undeniable that Lemon Bay has found a formula for success under coach Don Southwell.
The sixth-year head coach had a rough start — going 10-20 over his first three seasons — but has since built a team-first culture that has produced an 18-3 record over the past two seasons, including a regional semifinal appearance last year.
Though several key playmakers won’t return, it seems as though the Mantas’ traditions of toughness and teamwork are here to stay.
Quarterback Trey Rutan, two-way player Landon Spanninger, and defensive tackle Gabe Dickerson will be back to lead Lemon Bay against a stronger-than-normal schedule — including games against South Fort Myers (8-3), North Fort Myers (5-5), Carrollwood Day (Tampa) (7-3) and First Baptist Academy (Naples) (10-2).
Another undefeated regular season might not be in the cards, but if it results in a deeper run in the postseason, who’s complaining?
5. DeSoto County Bulldogs
It’s hard to deny that the Bulldogs’ turnaround was one of last year’s best stories.
Under new leadership from head coach/athletic director Sam Holland, DeSoto County went from winless to a 6-3 season in which they defeated rival Hardee, 14-8, to close out the year.
Feel-good stories only last for so long, though, and the real test begins this year for Holland and the Bulldogs.
DeSoto County, which played an independent schedule last year, will be playing an FHSAA schedule this fall — competing in District 2S-15 with Bayshore, Booker and Lemon Bay.
6. North Port Bobcats
The Bobcats are taking a page out of the Bulldogs’ playbook this season.
North Port struggled to a 2-8 record last year, and when coach Garon Belser saw his team was put in a district with Venice, Riverview and Sarasota, the second-year coach opted to take his team independent.
That should bode well for an especially young North Port team that lacks experience, but makes up for it with effort and enthusiasm.
Some returners, like quarterback Evan Burger, receiver Kristian Francis and running back Joey Adebayo should give the team plenty of leadership to learn from.
