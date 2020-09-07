There were times when it seemed as though it would never arrive, but now that Week 1 of the high school football season has come and gone it's time to unveil our first Power 6 rankings of 2020.
Like everything else this year, Week 1 was a little bit different. With one team idle, others faced opponents that varied greatly in talent and experience level.
Let's get down to it.
1. Port Charlotte (1-0): It was a coin flip between long-time rivals Port Charlotte and Charlotte for the top spot. Both teams recorded decisive victories, but the Pirates get the nod via strength of opponent. Jordan Ingman’s team defeated a quality Hardee squad, 46-26, on the road in Wauchula.
2. Charlotte (1-0): Don't let the No. 2 ranking fool you, the Tarpons looked plenty strong in a 39-0 shutout of DeSoto County, which gave Wade Taylor his first victory as head coach. But with the win coming against a young and somewhat undermanned Bulldog squad, Port Charlotte gained an ever so slight edge for the top spot.
3. Venice (0-1): It's difficult to judge coach John Peacock's team off of its opening 49-13 loss to national powerhouse IMG. It will be easier to get a measure of what appears to be a talented Indians' squad once they start playing more familiar opponents.
4. Lemon Bay (0-0): Manta Rays had a bye in Week 1 and will open their season Friday over in West Palm Beach at The King’s Academy.
5. North Port (0-1): The Bobcats didn't have a lot to celebrate after a 38-9 loss. But they did put some points on the board against a decent Sarasota team. One bright spot was the defensive/special teams effort turned in by sophomore Jeremiah Laguerre.
6. DeSoto County (0-1): The Bulldogs were undermanned, dressing only 24 players, and got down early. Coach Bumper Hay has a little time to get some players healthy and help his young roster try to gel together.
