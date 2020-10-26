After remaining more or less the same for the better part of the season, we mark the second consecutive week of change among the top four teams in the Power 6 high school football rankings.
The reversal comes on the heels of Charlotte High’s stunning last second victory over Port Charlotte in last Friday’s Peace River Rivalry game.
Back to back losses had dropped the Tarpons to fourth place as Lemon Bay moved off the No. 4 spot and into third, following Venice and the Pirates.
Venice maintains it’s top spot despite losing to a highly rated opponent, while Port Charlotte’s loss drops it to No. 3.
The Mantas are back at No. 4 despite their victory against somewhat lesser opponent.
Finally, DeSoto County remains at the bottom as the Bulldogs once again nearly posted their first win of the season.
Here are this week’s selections:
1. Venice (6-2): The Indians faced their stiffest team since a Week 1 loss to No. 1 ranked IMG Academy. American Heritage, currently ranked ninth in the state, had its highly touted defense on full display last Friday as the Patriots forced six turnovers by the normally prolific Venice offense. It won’t get a lot easier for the Indians this week as they up against undefeated Manatee.
2. Charlotte (5-2): The Tarpons time out of the top three was brief as they jump back up to No. 2 on the strength of their dramatic win against their biggest rival. Their strong second-half showing erased any memories of the back-to-back losses. They should have an easier time of it when they host Southeast this Friday night.
3. Port Charlotte (6-2): If they could have held on for the win, the Pirates could have cemented their No. 2 spot, perhaps with an eye on unseating Venice at No. 1. But while a tough, close loss against a quality opponent drops them to third, that’s as far as they’ll fall. Another tough test awaits on Friday as Port Charlotte travels up to Braden River.
4. Lemon Bay (6-1): The Mantas, winners of six in a row, find themselves back in fourth place through no fault of their own. They are the victims of the greater strength of schedule of some of the other area teams. Nonetheless Lemon Bay continues to roll up Ws, taking down Avon Park last week. This Friday local rival North Port will take their shot.
5. North Port (2-4): The Bobcats had a bye week to regroup after their two-game winning streak came to a halt with a one-sided loss to Bishop Verot. As stated above, North Port will be at home for a tough test on Friday against red-hot Lemon Bay.
6. DeSoto County (0-7): Last Friday’s matchup with Estero seemed to present the best opportunity thus far this season for the young Bulldogs to collect their first victory. But DeSoto County got behind early and never recovered. An aborted comeback attempt fell short and thus the Bulldogs will try again vs. Cypress Lake on Friday.
