Week 4 proved to be a tough one for our local teams.
Four of our six teams lost as part of a unique schedule that saw games scattered over three days.
Only Venice and Lemon Bay walked away with victories. The impact on the Power 6 rankings was minimal, as the red-hot Indians easily retain their top ranking and the undefeated Mantas Rays claim sole possession of third place.
Charlotte High hangs onto the No. 2 spot despite the Pirates' loss, because it came against a quality opponent in Dunbar.
Here are this week’s rankings:
1. Venice (3-0)
Next opponent: vs. Palmetto
Following a narrow 21-20 win over Cocoa, the Indians cruised to a fairly comfortable 49-13 victory at Sarasota.
Venice had a brief scare when the Sailors forced the Indians' first turnover of the season and turned it into a 7-0 lead.
But Venice went on to score 49 unanswered points and played its backups throughout the second half.
Last week: 1
2. Charlotte (2-1)
Next opponent: at Cypress Lake
Coming off of a bye week, the Tarpons probably had high hopes for their district matchup at Dunbar on Thursday night.
Things still looked promising for Charlotte at the half, when it trailed just 20-14, but missed opportunities, penalties and poor field position allowed Dunbar to ultimately score a 34-21 win.
The Tarpons will look to bounce back at Cypress Lake.
Last week: 2
3. Lemon Bay (3-0)
Next opponent: at Gateway
The Manta Rays continued to roll with a 36-0 win at DeSoto County on Saturday night.
With the victory, unbeaten Lemon Bay has now outscored its opponents, 132-6 this season.
However, the nature (and opponents' rankings) of their schedule has prevented the Mantas from raising higher in the state rankings.
Last week: T3
4. Port Charlotte (1-2)
Next opponent: at Sarasota
The Pirates had to be feeling good going to Friday's matchup at Bishop Verot coming off a 17-7 victory against Southeast.
But a long weather delay and some special teams miscues conspired against Port Charlotte.
The Pirates actually held a 16-9 lead at the half, thanks to two Bryce Eaton TD passes, but in the end lost for a 30-16 in a game that ended after midnight,
Last week: T3
5. North Port (1-3)
Next opponent: at Ida Baker
The Bobcats took another L on Friday night vs. Palmetto Ridge as they have been unable to return to the win column since their opener.
But there was some reasons for optimism following the 17-0 loss. North Port trailed only 10-0 at the half.
The defense played well, led by DB Jeremiah Leguerre's two interceptions (he now has seven in four games).
Last week: 5
6. DeSoto County (1-2)
Next opponent: vs. Bayshore
Sam Holland’s rebuilding efforts ran up against a high-scoring offense and a tough defense vs. Lemon Bay on Saturday night.
The 36-0 loss wasn't a complete surprise considering the way the Mantas have been scoring points this season.
The Bulldogs will look to regroup this week vs. Bayshore.
Last week: 6
