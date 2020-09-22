Week 3 saw one team, Port Charlotte, suffer its first defeat of the 2020 season, while another, Lemon Bay, recorded its first victory.
The result? A reordering of the top three spots in the Power 6 rankings. Charlotte remains undefeated heading into Week 4 and the Mantas are hoping for another win and a chance to move up into the top three.
Time will tell. Here are this week’s selections.
1. Charlotte (3-0): The undefeated Tarpons have ascended to the top spot on the strength of their record and their impressive 35-21 victory over Braden River. Charlotte had been knocking on the door of the top spot for two weeks and now that it’s there, the Tarpons will look to hold onto the spot with a home victory vs. Lehigh on Friday.
2. Venice (2-1): The Indians are putting their season-opening loss to IMG Academy far in the rearview mirror as they pounded the opposition on consecutive weeks and appear to have hit their stride on offense. First they beat up on Raines (Jacksonville), winning by 34 points and then they lambasted Lyman, 70-0, last Thursday night.
3. Port Charlotte (2-1): The Pirates stumbled in Week 3 after two decisive victories to open the season. The question is how coach Jordan Ingman’s team will respond following 43-7 loss to Palmetto, which featured the Tigers scoring 33 points in the second half. They’ll be at home for Sarasota on Friday night.
4. Lemon Bay (1-1): The Manta Rays are looking to show they’re for real this season after notching their first victory, an impressive 49-7 win over Oasis last Friday night. After falling just short in their season opener, Lemon Bay seems to have found its footing heading into a matchup at LaBelle on Friday.
5. North Port (0-3): Early mistakes and turnovers continue to haunt the Bobcats through their first three games. That was the case again in Monday night’s 23-6 loss against Lakewood Ranch. They’ll try to get it straightened out on Friday night at Parrish Community High.
6. DeSoto County (0-2): Hopefully the bye last week gave coach Bumper Hay and the young Bulldogs a chance to work on some of the issues led to a couple of lopsided losses to open the season. They’ll try to right the ship at home Friday night against Clewiston.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.