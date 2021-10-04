For the first time this season there wasn't any movement in the high school football Power 6 rankings.
The reasons for that are three-fold.
First and foremost, there were only four games involving area teams last week. No. 3 Lemon Bay and No. 5 DeSoto County were on byes.
Second, three of those teams, Venice, Charlotte and Port Charlotte all won.
Finally, the only local loss was suffered by North Port, which began the week at No. 6 already
Here are this week’s rankings:
1. Venice (5-0)
Next opponent: vs. Manatee
The Indians' game at Lakewood Ranch was expected to be a blowout and it did not disappoint.
Quarterback Ryan Browne (5 TDs) and running back Da'Marion Escort (ran for 179 yards and 2 TDs) had huge nights in the 61-7 rout.
As the season progresses it is becoming increasing difficult to image Venice being knocked from our No. 1 spot. Manatee will take a swing at it this week.
Last week: 1
2. Charlotte (3-1)
Next opponent: at Leigh
The Tarpons found themselves facing a must win district game at North Fort Myers and pulled out a victory.
But it was far from cut and dry. Charlotte jumped out to a 21-3 lead at the half, but needed to ride the running back duo of Kris McNealy and Connor Trim to hold onto a 31-18 decision.
The Tarpons will need to find a way to put together four strong quarters if they hope to have postseason success in 2021.
Last week: 2
3. Lemon Bay (3-0)
Next opponent: vs. Booker
The Manta Rays had a bye last Friday. The week prior they appeared to be headed for a victory at Gateway and a 4-0 record before lightning intervened.
Lemon Bay will be back at it this week against a Booker team that struggled mightily against Port Charlotte last Friday night.
The Mantas have outscored opponents 132-6 thus far this season.
Last week: 3
4. Port Charlotte (2-3)
Next opponent: vs. Riverdale
After two consecutive weeks of self-inflicted losses, the Pirates got back on track with a decisive 48-0 drubbing of Booker in a divisional victory.
Port Charlotte returned home after four consecutive games on the road and scored early and often, led by the efforts of Ed Guerrier on the ground and Bryce Eaton through the air.
The Pirates will try to keep the momentum going this week against Riverdale.
Last week: 4
5. DeSoto County (2-2)
Next opponent: at Frostproof
A bye week prevented the Bulldogs from continuing what they had started with their 35-18 victory over Bayshore the week prior.
DeSoto County may have found something by riding the running attack led by Nazir Gilchrist.
The Bulldogs return to action as they travel all the way to Frostproof on Friday night.
Last week: 5
6. North Port (1-4)
Next opponent: vs. Bayshore
The Bobcats may have dropped their fifth straight, 31-17, to Gulf Coast on Friday night, but first-year coach Garon Belser isn't discouraged.
He described the loss as North Port's "best game of the year so far."
The Bobcats will look to translate that positive energy into a victory for homecoming Friday night against Bayshore.
Last week: 6
