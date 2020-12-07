The high school football season came to an end (at least for teams in our area) on Friday night when Venice dropped a 29-8 decision to St. Thomas Aquinas in the regional final.
Thus setting up the final Sun Preps Power 6 rankings of the 2020 season.
This unusual season saw a bit of shifting around among the top three teams (Venice, Charlotte and Port Charlotte) throughout most of the fall, with a rare appearance from perpetual No. 4 Lemon Bay in the upper echlon.
The Manta Rays' outstanding season, they reached the regional semifinals, set them well apart from North Port and DeSoto County, the two teams at the bottom.
Both teams ended their seasons early, skipping the playoffs, with the Bobcats going one game before the end of the regular season.
Here are the final 2020 selections:
1. Venice (10-4): The loss to St. Thomas Aquinas should do nothing to detract from the Indians' outstanding season. They played a schedule packed with high-profile opponents, including IMG Academy, Raines and American Heritage. Their signature win may have come against Lakeland, previously unbeatable at home.
2. Charlotte (7-3): After opening the season 4-0, the Tarpons dropped two in a row before their hallmark last-second victory over rival Port Charlotte. Charlotte then reeled off three straight, concluding a 51-0 playoff drubbing of East Lee County in the playoffs. Palmetto Ridge ended the Tarpons run in the next round.
3. Port Charlotte (5-4): The Pirates opened their second looking like a powerhouse, winning five of their first six, nearly all by lopsided scores. Their first half against rival Charlotte looked like it would continue that roll, but what happened next has been well-documented here. Port Charlotte didn't get a win after that, bowing in the playoffs to the same opponent, Palmetto Ridge, that took out their rivals.
4. Lemon Bay (8-2): The Mantas were easily the most surprising team of the season. They ripped off eight consecutive victories after losing their first game over on the other side of the state. The streak and their season came to end back on the East coast in the second round of the playoffs. In between, they dominated the opposition scoring at least 35 in each win and never allowing more than 12.
5. North Port (2-6): After a slow start (0-3), the Bobcats won back-to-back games against Parrish Community and Bayshore. But that was where the good news ended, as the losses continued and North Port brought its season to a premature end for a variety of reasons.
6. DeSoto County (0-10): It's not a great sign when a one-point loss to your rivals, in this case LaBelle, constitutes the high point of your season. The young and undermanned Bulldogs struggled throughout, doing their best to hang with more experienced and deeper opponents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.