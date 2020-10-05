As the season enters its second month, the top half of the Power 6 rankings have undergone a bit of a shakeup.
Venice and Port Charlotte continue to post high-scoring victories against a single loss while Charlotte High was dinged with its first defeat of the season.
Lemon Bay holds steady at No. 4 by continuing to put up big numbers, while idle North Port will look to add a second tally to the win column this week.
DeSoto County, still in search of its first win, remains mired at No. 6 for the time being.
Here are this week’s selections.
1. Venice (4-1): The Indians ascend to the top spot with another statement win, manhandling Sarasota 71-0, with 55 of those points coming in the first half. But Venice isn't only winning on the strength of their high-powered offense. The defense has permitted just 13 points in four games since the season-opening loss to IMG Academy.
2. Port Charlotte (4-1): The Pirates continue to make their lone loss look like a blip on the radar as they scored 52 on Southeast last Friday and held a 45-7 lead at the half. They've put up 90 points in two games since being held to seven by Palmetto.
3. Charlotte (4-1): The Tarpons suffered their first defeat of the season and it cost them two spots in the Power 6 rankings. After opening the season with three decisive victories and a 5-point win vs. Lehigh. Charlotte ran into trouble on the road in Fort Myers, scoring only nine points in the loss.
4. Lemon Bay (3-1): After rattling off their third consecutive victory, it's getting to the point where you can't classify the Manta Rays as a surprise anymore. Lemon Bay followed up a 35-7 win over LaBelle with an even more impressive 42-0 shutout of St. John Neumann, on the strength of Jason Hogan's six touchdowns.
5. North Port (1-3): The Bobcats had a bye week to figure out how best to build on a 36-0 victory over Parrish Community two weeks ago, their first win of the season. North Port will put that planning to the test against Bayshore on Friday night.
6. DeSoto County (0-4): The young and inexperienced Bulldogs had another tough week and suffered another loss of more than 40 points last Friday at Lake Gibson. This undermanned squad, which features a heavy dose of underclassmen, will try again for its first victory of the season, this time in a local matchup again a potent Lemon Bay attack.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.