Suddenly, the 2021 high school football season is upon us.
Fittingly, so is the first of our weekly Power 6 rankings, in which the Daily Sun Sports staff ranks the six area teams on the weekly basis.
The first ranking, as it is done before Week 1 of the regular season, is always a bit of a guessing game. This year it is more than a bit.
We usually use the Kickoff Classic games as a way to at least set a baseline for the six teams. However, thunder storms last Friday night wiped out three of those games, so Friday night will provide the first real look at Lemon Bay, North Port and DeSoto County this season. Weather permitting, of course.
Venice High looked like the best team in the area heading into the summer practice and the Indians’ Kickoff Classic drubbing of Miami Northwestern did nothing to change that perception.
Meanwhile, Port Charlotte’s come from behind victory provided reason for optimism, while Charlotte’s struggles in the Tarpons’ three-team round robin game showed which area’s need to be shored up.
Thus, based on that scant sample size, hereare the first Power 6 rankings of 2021.
1. Venice (0-0, 10-4 in 2020)
Opponent: Bye
Venice set out a tough test right out of the gate by scheduling a very good Northwestern team for the Kickoff Classic and then traveling down to Miami for the game.
In the end, none of that mattered as the Indians ran off with, literally, 56-34 win at Traz Powell Stadium.
Venice forced three turnovers on defense and senior running back Da’Marion Escort rushed for 236 yards and three touchdowns.
The defense held Northwestern to a total of 58 yards and one touchdown on the ground.
New quarterback Ryan Browne has plenty of targets, including recent transfer Alex Perry, to compliment Escort and the ground game.
Damon Wilson and Elliot Washington lead a deep and talented defense.
2. Port Charlotte (0-0, 5-5)
Opponent: Vs. Dunbar
The Pirates have plenty of questions to answer as they look to replace veteran quarterback Logan Rogers and field what coach Jordan Ingman describes as one of his youngest teams.
They got a good jump on that when Jakeemis Pelham’s touchdown capped a late rally to give Port Charlotte a 42-28 comeback victory over Island Coast in the Kickoff Classic.
Pelham rushed for 130 yards and two touchdowns in the game as he split carries with Edd Guerrier.
The Pirates trailed 28-14 midway through the third quarter, but rallied behind the arm of new quarterback Bryce Eaton and the running of Pelham and Guerier.
The defense returns seniors up front in Okten Logue and Charlie Vanamburg, with several sophomores needing to step up elsewhere.
3. Charlotte (0-0, 7-3)
Opponent: Vs. Island Coast
The Tarpons faced both Barron Collier and Bishop Verot in the Kickoff Classic after the later lost their original opponent to a COVID-related cancellation
In this case two was not better than one as the Tarpons lost their first half to the host team, 14-3, before falling to Bishop Verot, 14-2, in their night cap.
Charlotte is looking to replace John Busha at quarterback. Mason Henderson and Keon Jones split duties but neither fared exceptionally well as Henderson was 5 of 13 for 43 yards and an interception and Jones was 2 of 5 for 8 yards and an interception.
The Tarpons totaled just 96 yards of offense against Barron Collier and 60 against Bishop Verot, while their opponents combined for 123 rushing yards and 177 passing yards.
Of Charlotte’s 51 plays, 23 went for negative yards, an incompletion or an interception and had just five plays go for 10 or more yards
The good news is the Tarpons return their offensive line as well as playmakers Jones and Troi McClary.
The defense figures to stabilize thanks to returning starters such as Cael Newton, Connor Trim, Logan Pritchard, Nelson Daniels, Kris McNealy, Nequis Graham and Nathaniel Box and the addition of defensive lineman Mike Williams, a DeSoto County transfer.
4. Lemon Bay (0-0, 9-2)
Opponent: Vs. St. Stephens
After back-to-back playoff seasons, the 2021 Mantas appear to be set up for similar success.
Lemon Bay brings back Jason Hogan, Aaron Pasick and Jacob Sekach back to lead the offense as Trey Rutan takes over as the starting quarterback.
The defense will be relying on several sophomores including defensive lineman Dan Romanelli, linebacker Caleb Whitmore and versatile junior Joe Hackett.
5. North Port (0-0, 2-6)
Opponent: Vs, Estero
New head coach — a former Bobcat offensive lineman — Garon Belser seemingly has brought a new attitude to North Port.
The offensive is led by quarterback Sean Silverberg (who split duties there last year) with three options at running back, including Jeremiah Laguerre, Jaylon Fulton and Justus Pagan. Receiver Dylan Almeyda provides Silverberg with a big target. Defensively, linebackers Nathan Clark and Desmond Hough are expected to the lead the way.
North Port gets the No. 5 ranking on the strength of the Bobcats’ 49-27 win over DeSoto County in May’s spring game.
Which bring us to ...
6. DeSoto County (0-0, 0-10)
Opponent: Vs. Okeechobee
The Bulldogs would like to put their winless 2020 season behind them, and hiring new head coach/athletic director in Sam Holland is a good first step in that direction.
Quarterback Lane Fullerton and talented Nazir Gilchrist will be among those counted on to get the turnaround started, with help from the likes of Andy Garibay and Blas Cervantes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.