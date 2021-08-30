One week into the 2021 high school football season, very little has become clear about which teams will end up where in the Daily Sun’s Power 6 rankings going forward.
Two teams, Venice and Port Charlotte, had their opener postponed because of COVID concerns among their respective opponents.
The other four area teams all scored impressive home victories to help further cloud the picture.
Charlotte answered many of the questions raised by its Kickoff Classic loss, while North Port and DeSoto County both welcomed new coaches and displayed new, winning attitudes.
Lemon Bay? All the Manta Rays did was score 50 points in their opener against St. Stephens.
Here are this week’s rankings:
1. Venice (0-0)
Opponent: vs. Edgewater
The Indians maintain the No. 1 ranking despite having the season opener vs. Cardinal Gibbons postponed.
Venice, which finished last season as the area’s best team, did nothing to take away from its favored status with an impressive victory against a talented Northwestern team in the Kickoff Classic.
A strong defense and a multi-faceted offense, led by senior running back Da’Marion Escort and new quarterback Ryan Browne, figure to keep the Indians at or near the top of the rankings this season.
Last week: 1
2. Charlotte (1-0)
Opponent: vs. Port Charlotte
There may have been some concerns about Charlotte’s ability to replace John Busha at quarterback after the Tarpons totaled just 156 yards of offense in the Kickoff Classic, but Keon Jones answered them against Island Coast last Friday.
Jones led Charlotte to a relatively easy 35-7 victory as the Tarpons stepped up on both sides of the ball. The defensive front held the Gators to zero first downs in the first half.
Their next test comes right away as they square off against their long-time rivals in a rare early season matchup between the two schools.
Which brings us to ...
Last week: 3
3. Port Charlotte (0-0)
Opponent: at Charlotte
Coach Jordan Ingman young Pirates’ squad will find out quickly whether their 42-28 comeback victory over Island Coast in the Kickoff Classic was a one-off or a harbinger of things to come.
New quarterback Bryce Eaton will lean on the talented running tandem of Jakeemis Pelham and Edd Guerrier. Pelham rushed for 130 yards and two touchdowns against Island Coast.
Jones, making his second start for Charlotte, will face a defense led by seniors Okten Logue and Charlie Vanamburg.
Last week: 2
4. Lemon Bay (1-0)
Opponent: vs. LaBelle
If the Mantas were looking to send a message in Week 1, consider it mission accomplished.
Lemon Bay’s decisive 50-6 victory over St. Stephen’s Episcopal on Friday night showed that the Mantas can grind out a ton of points on offense while also playing stingy defense.
Running backs Jason Hogan and Jacob Sekach each scored a pair of touchdowns and sophomore Landon Spanninger reached the end zone as Lemon Bay dominated the line of scrimmage.
Quarterback Trey Rutan will look to the running game and a young and improving defense against LaBelle on Thursday night.
Last week: 4
5. North Port (1-0)
Opponent: vs. Sarasota
Garon Belser’s first win as North Port’s head coach saw the North Port defense force four turnovers, including three interceptions, as the Bobcats downed Estero, 16-6, in the opener.
Jeremiah Laguerre had the three picks, all of them deep in North Port territory, to preserve the victory.
Bobcats quarterback Sean Silverberg showed he can be a threat with his arm and his legs as he threw a 46-yard touchdown to Jaylon Fulton and ran for a 3-yard score.
Last week: 5
6. DeSoto County (1-0)
Opponent: at Fort Meade
Coach Sam Holland was brought in to improve the culture in DeSoto County and the Bulldogs’ dominate 24-7 victory over Okeechobee appears to reflect that change in a very real way.
Nazir Gilchrist, who ran for a 73-yard touchdown on the Bulldogs’ first play from scrimmage, could play a big role in determining how far DeSoto County can go as he finished with 137 yards on just 9 carries in the opener.
The Bulldogs totaled 345 rushing yards on 43 carries as a team last week. While the defense permitted 48 total yards and limited the Brahmans to just 2 yards in the second half.
They now face a tough Fort Meade squad.
Last week: 6
