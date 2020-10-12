After a shakeup at the top half of the Power 6 rankings last week, things have remained status quo this time around.
Venice pulled off a pretty big road victory, while Port Charlotte continued to light up the scoreboard. Third-ranked Charlotte High was idle following its first defeat of the season.
Lemon Bay, at No. 4, just keeps on winning. Last Friday's victory came at the expense of No. 6 DeSoto County, as the Bulldogs remain in search of that elusive first win.
In between, No. 5 North Port came off its bye in winning fashion, picking up its second consecutive victory after opening with three losses.
Here are this week’s selections.
1. Venice (5-1): If anyone doubted the Indians' right to the top spot in the rankings, John Peacock's team put those concerns to rest Friday night with an impressive 41-20 road victory over powerful Lakewood. Venice handed the Dreadnaughts just their fourth loss at home in the past 18 seasons. An easier test awaits the Indians at home Friday against Lakewood Ranch.
2. Port Charlotte (5-1): Rain did little to dampen the Pirates' high-flying offense as Port Charlotte posted another decisive win, beating Mariner 35-13. The Pirates have now scored 125 points in three games since being held to a touchdown by Palmetto.
3. Charlotte (4-1): The Tarpons had a bye week to figure out what went wrong against Fort Myers the week before, when they suffered their first loss of the season. They'll look to get back on track Friday night at Palmetto.
4. Lemon Bay (4-1): The Mantas continue to roll, posting their fourth consecutive victory. This one came against DeSoto County, in a heavy rain, as Jason Hogan scored three touchdowns, giving him nine in two weeks. The defense pitched in with its second consecutive shutout. They host their eventual postseason opponent, Lake Placid, on Friday.
5. North Port (2-3): The Bobcats continue to put their 0-3 start behind them, as they followed up their bye week with a decisive 37-6 victory at Bayshore on Friday. They've outscored the opposition, 73-6, in their two victories. Next up for North Port: Bishop Verot on Thursday night.
6. DeSoto County (0-5): The Bulldogs' struggles continued with another 40-point loss, this time against Lemon Bay. A young, underclassmen-heavy team, DeSoto County will look to get something going on Friday night vs. LaBelle.
