School was out last week, but some area girls basketball teams were hard at work trying to move up the power rankings.
Charlotte has made it tough on other local competition to seize the No. 1 spot. The Tarpons went 3-0 this past week, winning the Chick-Fil-A Classic as they shot up to No. 34 in FL, according to MaxPreps.
Lemon Bay was the only other area team to go undefeated last week, jumping up two spots in the rankings. The Mantas won a pair of games in the Ryon D. Provencher Shootout as it got big performances from Katelyn Ziarnicki, Bre Carroll, Taylor Orris and Taylor Moormann.
Port Charlotte and North Port each had an up-and-down week as the Pirates split a pair of games and the Bobcats went 1-2.
Meanwhile, other area teams such as Venice, DeSoto County and Imagine School took the week off -- holding on to their spots in this week's rankings.
1. Charlotte (7-2): The Tarpons only strengthened their grip atop the rankings with an undefeated week in which they won the Chick-fil-A Classic at Bradenton Christian School.
Charlotte was hardly tested in its 3-0 week — beating Booker, 65-34, Out-of-Door Academy, 55-31, and finally, Bradenton Christian, 73-28 to win the tournament.
With three players averaging over 10 points per game in Bella Desjardins (14.7), Ary Hicks (12.4) and D’Yanis Jimenez (11.4), the Tarpons have enough firepower to compete with just about anyone.
2. Venice (9-2): The Lady Indians took the week off for the holidays. They’ll take their five-game winning streak into this Wednesday’s matchup at Imagine School, followed by games against Sarasota and Saint Stephen's Episcopal School.
3. Lemon Bay (8-4): The Lady Mantas went 2-0 last week in the Ryon D. Provencher Holiday Shootout — beating Ida Baker, 53-29, and holding off Naples, 65-62.
Sophomore Bre Carroll scored a team-high 20 points in the win over Naples, and senior guard Katelyn Ziarnicki made the final free-throws down the stretch to seal the win.
Lemon Bay will be in for one of its toughest tests when it hosts Riverview (11-0) on Wednesday.
4. Port Charlotte (7-5): The Lady Pirates went 1-1 in the Ryon D. Provencher Holiday Shootout, beating Ida Baker by 35 and losing to Naples by 11.
Port Charlotte wasted no time in its win over Ida Baker, leading, 41-12, at halftime. Aryianna Lockey-Progl led the scoring with a team-high 21 points while Delaini Morris added 14 in the win.
The Pirates are in for a tough week, however, with Charlotte, Gulf Coast, Mariner and Canterbury on the schedule.
5. DeSoto County (6-5): The Bulldogs also took the week off for the holidays. They’ll have a good chance to jump up the rankings with matchups against Imagine School, Lake Placid and Avon Park coming this week.
6. North Port (4-9): The Bobcats had an up-and-down week in the Chick-fil-A Classic, winning big — by 25 over Bayshore — losing big — by 40 to Booker — and losing a three-point game to Out-of-Door Academy.
The Bobcats should be tested this week, with games against Lehigh, Newsome and Lemon Bay.
7. Imagine School (3-5): The Sharks were another team to take time off for the winter break, and it came at a good time as the team was riding a three-game losing streak.
Imagine will have a chance to get back in the win column this week as it plays DeSoto County, Venice and Lake Placid.
