Only a week remains in the high school girls basketball regular season, and there haven’t been many drastic shake-ups to the Power 7 rankings.
Charlotte, which has been a powerhouse for a couple years, stayed at the top from start to finish — losing just two games so far this year.
Though Venice was a surprise No. 2 to start the season, the Indians proved to be no fluke as they’ve won the most games in the area up to this point.
Port Charlotte, Lemon Bay and DeSoto County have spent much of the year rotating through the No. 3-5 spots — with North Port making a late-season surge to join that tier.
Imagine School, which lost the biggest class of senior starters, has won just six games, but have improved as the season’s gone on.
Each of these squads will soon be tested with their seasons at stake when the district playoffs begin next week.
Here's how the area teams stack up this week:
1. Charlotte (14-2): The Tarpons not only kept winning this past week, they crushed the competition to a pulp.
Charlotte’s defense was on full display — holding Sarasota to 11 points in a 51-point win and holding Cardinal Mooney to 45 in a 27-point win.
They’ll wrap up the regular season this week with games against Barron Collier, Saint Stephen’s Episcopal and Port Charlotte.
2. Venice (15-5): It was a weird week for the Indians, who won in a forfeit (no referees) against Parrish Community, lost by 20 to the No. 32 team in the state, and then shut down Lemon Bay in a 44-27 win.
The win over the Mantas is probably the most indicative of who the Indians are right now — a strong defensive team that scores just enough to win.
They’ll end the regular season with games against Port Charlotte, Manatee and Out-of-Door Academy this week.
3. Port Charlotte (13-8): The young Pirates have steadily turned around their season, winning six of the last seven games — including wins over North Port and Lehigh this past week.
Bryanna Griffiths had a big hand in both wins — scoring 29 points and grabbing 33 rebounds.
Port Charlotte will have a challenging week as it plays No. 1 (Charlotte) and No. 2 (Venice) in these power rankings before ending the regular season at Imagine School on Saturday.
4. Lemon Bay (14-7): The Mantas had a strong week, winning two games until they ran into the Indians on Friday.
Lemon Bay beat Bonita Springs, 60-25, and Lakewood Ranch, 53-50, before being held to 27 points in a loss to Venice.
Freshman forward Taylor Orris played well for Lemon Bay, scoring 13 points in the loss to Venice and 32 total points across three games.
The Mantas have one regular season game to play — hosting DeSoto County on Friday — before the district tournament.
5. North Port (8-13): The Bobcats continued their up-and-down season with a 1-1 week — losing to Port Charlotte and beating DeSoto County.
When its guards are on, like when Yani Hall scored 21 in the win over the Bulldogs, North Port can compete with most area teams.
The Bobcats will play Lakewood Ranch, Sarasota and Booker this week to finish the regular season.
6. DeSoto County (10-10): It was a two-win week for the Bulldogs, but they continued to struggle against local competition — losing to North Port by 19.
The Bulldogs have one more game — at Lemon Bay on Friday — before the district tournament begins.
7. Imagine School (6-11): All things considered, it was a good week for the Sharks — who went 1-1 and saw senior Izzy Faulkner pass 1,000 career points.
Faulkner scored 17 in a loss to Lakewood Ranch and then 26 in a 62-38 win over Manatee — showcasing her ability to lead the offense.
Imagine has a busy week, playing Cardinal Mooney, Island Coast, Cypress Lake and Port Charlotte before heading into the postseason.
