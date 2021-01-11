For the first time this season, there was no change in the Power 7 Rankings.
With each team entering the final stretch of the season, the haves and the have-nots are really beginning to reveal themselves.
The Tarpons (No. 31 in FL) and Indians (No. 90 in FL) are the only two area teams in the top-100 in the state -- and have the wins to back it up. Lemon Bay, Port Charlotte and DeSoto County have been a little more difficult to figure out. Each team has a winning record, but none of these three young squads has separated itself just yet.
Then, there are the rebuilding teams.
North Port and Imagine School both sent record-breaking players off to play college basketball this past year, and they're finding out what they're missing.
It's been a rocky season for the two teams, but each has had its moments as new players attempt to fill the voids left behind.
But, all of these rankings, records and stats will go out the window in a few weeks when the playoffs begin on Feb. 2.
For now, though, here's how each team stacks up:
1. Charlotte (9-2): It will be hard for any area teams to catch the Tarpons if they keep winning at this rate.
Charlotte won in dominating fashion twice this past week, beating Port Charlotte by 39 before downing Seffner Christian by 30. To top it off, senior guard Bella Desjardins etched her name in the Charlotte history books when she scored her 1,000th point in the win over the Pirates.
The Tarpons will play DeSoto County, North Port and Lehigh this week.
2. Venice (12-2): The Indians have the most wins in the area, but aren’t ready to jump the Tarpons just yet, with several underclassmen earning significant playing time.
The team pushed its winning streak to eight in a row this past week as it beat Imagine School, Sarasota and Saint Stephen’s Episcopal.
Venice will play North Port, DeSoto County and Lakewood Ranch — one of just two teams to beat Venice — this week.
3. Lemon Bay (9-5): It was a rocky week for the Mantas, who were blown out by 35 against Riverview before beating North Port by six.
Senior guard Katelyn Ziarnicki scored a game-high 24 points in the win over the Bobcats and Taylor Moormann added 14 points and 10 rebounds — showing what Lemon Bay is capable of when it plays well.
4. Port Charlotte (9-7): The Pirates emerged 2-2 after a brutal four-game week that had them face Charlotte (No. 31 in FL) and Gulf Coast (No. 42 in FL) in a three-day stretch.
Despite losing both games with a running clock, Port Charlotte shook it off, beating Mariner by 28 and Canterbury by 12.
Freshman Aryianna Lockey-Progl continues to make an impact, scoring a team-high 14 points in the win over Canterbury.
5. DeSoto County (8-6): The Bulldogs started off the week with two blowout wins — beating Imagine by 21 and Lake Placid by 81.
Then, however, they turned around and lost to district-rival Avon Park by 19 points, giving them plenty to work on before the playoffs arrive.
6. North Port (5-11): Every time the Bobcats have taken a step forward this year, it seems like it’s been followed by two steps back.
That’s exactly how this past week played out for North Port as it beat Lehigh, 64-60, before losing two straight — to Newsome and Lemon Bay.
7. Imagine School (3-8): The Sharks have been on a losing skid lately, and that continued last week as they dropped two more games.
Imagine lost to DeSoto County by 21 and to Venice by 13 as it tries to find its rhythm on offense. There will be chances for a rebound as it plays Lemon Bay (twice), Parrish Community and Saint Stephen’s Episcopal this week.
