Nearly all of our area girls basketball teams have young emerging players making big impacts.
Venice, Port Charlotte, Lemon Bay and DeSoto County all have multiple underclassmen in their rotations and have thrived because of it.
The Indians have been sparked by a foursome of freshmen — Jayda Lanham, Magdalena Daukaus, Makenna Wright and Nicole Beatty.
The Pirates have gotten most of their production from the duo of Aryianna Lockey-Progl (freshman) and Bryanna Griffiths (sophomore).
The Mantas, led by senior guard Katelyn Ziarnicki, have emerged as a contender thanks in large part to the play of Taylor Orris (freshman), Bre Carroll (sophomore) and Madeleine Googins (freshman).
And the Bulldogs seem to have turned around their slow start with Zeri Tyler (sophomore) and LaZaiya Kinville (freshman) stuffing the stat sheet.
However, young stars can’t play for every team.
North Port and Imagine School each made deep playoff runs last year thanks to strong senior players, but now face the challenge of replacing that talent.
Charlotte is the odd team out.
The Tarpons feature the area’s deepest rotation full of talented and experienced upperclassmen.
Seniors Bella Desjardins, Makayla Beardworth and Dylan Anthony have all played prominent roles in the offense along with juniors Ary Hicks and Kristen Lowers.
Sophomore D’Yanis Jimenez, one of the few underclassmen contributors, has been a welcome addition, too.
Here’s how the teams stack up as we enter the winter break :
1. Charlotte (4-2): The Tarpons opened these rankings atop the area, and that won’t change after two dominant wins last week. Charlotte began the week with an 87-18 win over North Port and then went on to beat Sarasota, 74-12, in a game where six Tarpons scored in double figures. It will be tough for anyone to unseat Charlotte at this rate.
2. Venice (9-2): The Indians are keeping the pressure on the Tarpons after a 3-0 week full of close wins. Their secret to success has been relentless defense. Venice beat Palmetto Ridge (43-34), Lehigh (40-33) and Lemon Bay (37-32) as its underclassmen players are learning what it takes to win.
3. Port Charlotte (6-4): The Pirates entered the week winning one of their last four games. They soon righted the ship, winning back-to-back games against East Lee County and Imagine School — with freshman guard Aryianna Lockey-Progl scoring 18 in each win — before falling to Barron Collier.
4. DeSoto County (6-5): The Bulldogs had a tough start to the season, winning just three of their first eight games as they lost to area teams such as Charlotte, Venice and Port Charlotte. However, they flashed their potential last week. The Bulldogs beat Imagine School by 25 before holding on for a five-point win over Lemon Bay and a one-point win over North Port.
5. Lemon Bay (6-4): Another young and promising squad, the Mantas jumped out to a 6-1 start before dropping the last three — to St. John Neumann, DeSoto County and Venice. It’s no reason to panic, the two losses this past week were by five points each.
6. North Port (3-7): It’s been a confusing season for the Bobcats already. They shook off an 0-5 start to hand Lakewood Ranch its first loss and then beat Port Charlotte two days later. This past week, however, they lost to the Bulldogs and Tarpons before rallying to beat Imagine School by 26.
7. Imagine School (3-4): The Sharks are learning what life is like without last year’s senior trio of Katie Klein, Arianna Andrade and Skyelar Woods. Isabella Faulkner has stepped up, scoring 24 points in this week’s loss to Port Charlotte, but Imagine has struggled against area teams, including the Pirates, North Port, DeSoto County and Venice.
