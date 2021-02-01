The regular season came to a close this past week for our area high schools.
There were some cancellations, some rescheduling and some quarantining, but each of the seven local teams made it through the season.
Charlotte, the No. 20 team in FL, reeled off 15-straight wins to end its regular season — winning several games by 40, 50 or 60 point margins. However, a treacherous path to a state title awaits, with Fort Myers and Braden River lurking in the district.
Port Charlotte finished as the area’s No. 2 team, thanks to a late-season run in which it won eight of its final 10 games — losing to only Naples and Charlotte over that stretch. The Pirates could very well be in line for the third straight year matching up with Cape Coral in the district final, and will be hoping for their first win in the series.
While it was a great year for the Indians, it will be tough for Venice to escape a district that includes the likes of Charlotte and Braden River.
The same goes for North Port, Lemon Bay and Imagine School, which all had bright moments in the year, but each has an uphill battle to get to its district championship game.
DeSoto County, however, is the odd exception.
Despite a late skid to end the year, the Bulldogs will have to play 0-19 Lake Placid and then the winner of McKeel Academy (9-7) and Mulberry (1-6) to make the district final.
But no matter what these rankings say, no team is out of it just yet.
Here’s how the area stacks up in our final rankings:
1. Charlotte (17-2): It was another undefeated week for the Tarpons, who ended the regular season on a 15-game winning streak.
Charlotte beat Barron Collier by 34, Saint Stephen’s Episcopal by 62 and Port Charlotte by 47 as its run of dominance continued.
The Tarpons will host the winner of Fort Myers vs. North Fort Myers on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the district semifinals. If they win that game, they would likely play at No. 1 seed Braden River on Friday in the district final at 7 p.m.
2. Port Charlotte (15-9): The Pirates surged at the end of the year, winning eight of their last 10 to jump up from fourth to second in the power rankings.
This past week, they beat Venice and Imagine School while losing to the Tarpons to wrap up the regular season. The Pirates will host the winner of Ida Baker vs. Cypress Lake on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the district semifinals. If they win that game, they would likely play at No. 1 seed Cape Coral — for the third straight year — in the district final on Friday at 7 p.m.
3. Venice (16-7): It was a strong turnaround year for the Indians, but they slid a bit this past week — losing to Port Charlotte and Out-of-Door Academy, but beating Manatee.
The offense struggled this week for Venice as the team averaged 36 points per game.
Venice will have a chance to bounce back when it hosts Sarasota tonight at 7 in the district quarterfinals. If the Indians win, they would play at Braden River on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
4. Lemon Bay (15-7): The Mantas had a light week — beating DeSoto County, 58-50, in its only game — as the team prepares for the playoffs.
No. 4 seeded Lemon Bay will host Tampa Catholic (6-16) tonight at 7 in the district quarterfinals. If they win that matchup, they’ll have to play at No. 1 seeded Booker 24 hours later in the district semifinals.
5. North Port (10-14): Like most of its season, North Port had another up-and-down week. The Bobcats lost to Lakewood Ranch, 44-34, before beating Sarasota, 75-47, and then winning by forfeit over Booker.
The No. 7 seeded Bobcats will play at Lakewood Ranch — who they are 1-1 against this year — tonight at 7 in the district quarterfinals. If they can win, they’ll play at the winner of Newsome vs. Lennard on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the district semifinals.
6. DeSoto County (10-11): A rough slide to end the season ended on Friday with a 58-50 loss to Lemon Bay — giving the Bulldogs six losses in their final eight games.
Fortunately for DeSoto County, there will almost certainly be a win waiting for them tonight at 7 in the district quarterfinals. The Bulldogs will host Lake Placid (0-19) who they have beaten 70-3 and 90-9 this year.
DeSoto County will then face the winner of McKeel Academy vs. Mulberry in the district semifinals on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
7. Imagine School (8-13): The Sharks got better as the season went on, and that held true in the final week.
Imagine played an area-high four games this past week as it beat Island Coast by 15 and Cypress Lake by 42, but lost to Cardinal Mooney and Port Charlotte.
No. 5 seeded Imagine will play at Bradenton Christian (9-9) tonight at in the district quarterfinals. A win would move them on to face No. 1 seeded Cardinal Mooney on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the district semifinals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.