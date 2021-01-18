As the playoffs continue to inch closer -- now just two weeks away -- it's clear who are contenders and who still has room to grow.
Charlotte, the No. 1 team all season, keeps winning as the Tarpons racked up three more dominating victories last week.
Venice, Port Charlotte and Lemon Bay to continue to improve, with each picking up at least one big win.
Charlotte and Venice haven't been knocked from No. 1 and No. 2 all season, but the Pirates took a leap to No. 3 this week with their beatdown of Lemon Bay, which fell to No. 4.
The Bobcats have turned their season around over the past few weeks, and could continue moving up the rankings.
DeSoto County and Imagine School have struggled lately, but each has had strong stretches this season.
Here's how the area teams stack up this week:
1. Charlotte (12-2): The Tarpons pushed their winning streak to 10 games this past week, beating DeSoto County by 62, North Port by 35 and Lehigh by 43.
The additions of transfers D’Yanis Jimenez and Kristen Lowers — plus stars Ary Hicks and Bella Desjardins — has given Charlotte four players who can score in double figures on any night.
The Tarpons (No. 29 in the state) have not won by less than 24 points on their current winning streak, and will look to stretch it to 12 straight when they play Sarasota and Cardinal Mooney this week.
2. Venice (13-4): The Indians had a rough start to the week, losing to North Port and Lakewood Ranch — ending a stretch of five games in seven days. However, they bounced back after a couple days off, shutting down DeSoto County in a 52-29 win at home.
The Indians are in for another challenging week as they’ll play Parrish Community, Riverview (No. 21 in FL) and Lemon Bay.
3. Port Charlotte (11-8): The Pirates had two convincing wins — beating East Lee County by 44 and Lemon Bay by 26 — but also lost to Naples by 12.
The Pirates feature a deep cast of players like upperclassmen Taylor Paille and Alysa Taylor, along with underclassmen such as Bryanna Griffiths and Aryianna Lockey-Progl that has sparked the team to a 4-1 run over its last five games.
Port Charlotte will play North Port and Lehigh this week.
4. Lemon Bay (12-6): The Mantas had a strong week at first glance, going 3-1 with all three wins by 20+ points.
But despite beating up on Imagine (5-11) twice and Oasis (4-10) once, their 70-44 loss to Port Charlotte is the reason Lemon Bay drops to No. 4 in the rankings.
The Mantas will have a chance to climb back up the rankings this week as they play Bonita Springs, Lakewood Ranch and Venice.
5. North Port (7-12): The Bobcats have had an up-and-down season, but have improved over the past month — going 4-3 since Dec 30 with wins against Bayshore, Lehigh Venice and Palmetto.
North Port also has wins against Lakewood Ranch and Port Charlotte earlier this year, but has also played seven teams ranked inside Florida’s top 100.
The Bobcats will play Port Charlotte and DeSoto County this week as they look to keep climbing up the rankings.
6. DeSoto County (8-9): It was a tough week for the Bulldogs as they lost all three games they played — to Cape Coral, Charlotte and Venice — as their losing streak stretched to four straight.
DeSoto County will play Sebring, Hardee and North Port this week as it looks to get back in the win column.
7. Imagine School (5-11): The Sharks have struggled against local teams this year, losing to Venice, DeSoto County, Lemon Bay, North Port and Port Charlotte.
That trend continued this week with a pair of losses to Lemon Bay sandwiched around a 41-point win at Parrish Community School.
Imagine will play Lakewood Ranch and Manatee this week.
