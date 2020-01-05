The area high school basketball teams didn’t end the holiday break on a high note, losing a total of nine games over two days at the Lehigh New Year’s Shootout.
Despite strong showings from most teams the weekend before in the Ryon D. Provencher Shootout at Lemon Bay High, none of them could carry it over into this past weekend.
Here’s how the local teams stack up with just about a month of regular season play remaining.
1. Charlotte (8-3): After defeating two state champs from Wisconsin and Virginia, the Tarpons floundered in a matchup with Sante Fe Catholic, losing 75-52. Even with a tough loss to the top 3A team in Florida, Charlotte remains atop the rankings. The Tarpons have beaten every area team they’ve faced and still have the duo of Tre Carroll and John Gamble.
2. Port Charlotte ( 7-4): The Pirates played down at Lehigh on both Friday and Saturday, losing to Canterbury, 70-58, and to St. Pete Gibbs, 54-44.
Though it’s not ideal to end a long break with back-to-back losses, Port Charlotte’s defense is good enough to keep them in games with just about anyone. Along with the return of Logan Rogers, newcomer Alex Perry gives the Pirates a 1B duo to Charlotte’s Carroll and Gamble.
3. Venice (5-7): The Indians blew a 19-point lead to Lehigh in the City of Palms Classic and haven’t been able to find their stride since — losing four straight games.
In the Lehigh New Year’s Shootout they let a close game with Riverdale slip away in overtime as some late mistakes cost them a chance at a win. Venice’s recent struggles have arrived along with the absence of Malachi Wideman — who fouled out of two games and was suspended for another in the four-game losing streak.
4. Lemon Bay (4-8): The Manta Rays also suffered a loss down at Lehigh this past weekend, falling 62-51 to Seacrest Country Day.
Lemon Bay has struggled to find an offensive rhythm this year, eclipsing 60 points just twice so far.
5. Community Christian (4-5): The Mustangs were the only area team to open this weekend’s tournament with a win, as they defeated North Fort Myers, 58-36, on Thursday to kick off the event.
Though they followed that win up with a 64-43 loss to Cardinal Gibbons, the 2A Mustangs have shown that they can play good defense and compete with most teams they face.
6. North Port (2-9): Though they showed some life by ending the Lemon Bay shootout with a win over Oasis, the Bobcats took a step back with a 73-46 loss to Community School of Naples on Friday at Lehigh.
Like Lemon Bay, North Port is still searching for a better offense as the team has cracked 50 points in just four of its 11 games.
7. DeSoto County (2-8): The Bulldogs did not play in the Lehigh New Year’s Shootout and haven’t played since last weekend’s shootout at Lemon Bay.
They are looking for a spark on offense as they try to snap their five-game losing streak.
8. Imagine School (1-7): The Sharks have played just one game since Dec. 20 — a 66-59 loss to Marco Island Academy on Saturday.
Imagine School has just one win to show for this season so far, but will play the only team it’s beaten — Gulf Coast HEAT — on Wednesday.
