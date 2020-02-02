We're to the final week of the regular season, but there's still little clarity beyond the top two programs.
The Tarpons and Pirates have essentially solidified the top seed in their districts and have a more than likely chance of making the playoffs regardless of what happens in the district tournaments next week.
After that, things get murky.
Here's how last week affected the Sun Power Rankings:
1. Charlotte (15-6): With a win over North Port on Friday, the Tarpons locked up the No. 1 district seed, edging out Fort Myers. They notched wins over DeSoto County, Lehigh and rival Port Charlotte as well.
Charlotte looks like the clear favorite from the area to make a deep run in the next few weeks.
2. Port Charlotte (12-8): The Pirates were hoping for better than an 0-2 week, but given the competition they played, it's no knock. Port Charlotte hung in there with Fort Myers and made a late charge against Charlotte. They sit ahead of Mariner in the district standings, which they believe should hold, and are 4th in the region.
The Pirates' regional road is a little easier this year compared to year's past, but it will still be a challenge.
3. Venice (10-13): It was three wins in four days for the Indians, who are looking for one final surge with a talented roster. Venice beat Oasis, Bradenton Christian and Lemon Bay to keep its No. 3 spot. Even so, it looks as if their ticket into regionals must accompany a district title. That would mean going through Charlotte or Fort Myers to do so, which is a tall task.
4. Community Christian (13-8): It's sometimes hard to compare the Mustangs to other area teams because they are on a different level as a 2A school. However, they have been able to compete with many the area schools this year. They are the third-highest area team, according to the FHSAA's RPI rankings. Last week they topped DeSoto and North Fort Myers and are aiming for a district title.
5. Lemon Bay (9-13): A coast-to-coast buzzer beater was the difference against North Port last week with the Mantas winning by two. The ended up splitting the week, falling to Venice later in the week.
6. North Port (6-15): The Bobcats' lone game last week came against Lemon Bay. North Port has now lost four straight games against quality opponents. North Port has the second toughest area schedule, according to RPI.
7. DeSoto County (9-11): The Bulldogs rattled off seven straight wins following the holiday break, but have lost three in a row since. They fell to Community Christian by 2 and were another victim of the Tarpons later in the week.
8. Imagine School (3-15): The Sharks went 0-3 last week, falling to Out-of-Door, Carrollwood Day and Mulberry.
