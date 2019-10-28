We've reached the final week of the regular season and the playoff picture is slowly gaining clarity.
Port Charlotte and Venice are locks for the playoffs and Charlotte is close to a lock if they win this week. DeSoto and Lemon Bay -- believe it or not -- are on the fringe of earning a spot in the postseason.
Teams will get a better picture of how they stand heading into the final week when the second to last RPI standings are released today at 2 p.m. on the FHSAA website.
Last week saw another good win for the Pirates -- over the (Braden River) Pirates -- a comeback win from Charlotte and a second-straight victory for the suddenly surging Mantas.
Here's how it affected the rankings:
1. Port Charlotte (8-1, Last week: 2): The Pirates make their season debut in the top spot after a 29-21 win over Braden River. It was Port Charlotte's third win of the year against a team currently in the playoff picture. The Pirates are fifth in RPI in 6A and second in their region.
2. Venice (5-4, Last week: 1): The last time Venice lost four games in a season was 2012. With a 30-13 loss in the district championship against Manatee, the Indians finish the regular season at 5-4. Despite the rough schedule, Venice sat at No. 2 in the region prior to the loss and will still get an at-large bid.
3. Charlotte (6-3, Last week: 3): The Tarpons overcame an 11-point deficit and a 350-yard passing night against Southeast on Friday in a 43-31 win. The victory virtually seals a playoff spot for the Tarpons with Island Coast up for the finale.
4. DeSoto County (6-3, Last week: 4): DeSoto couldn't convert four turnovers into points against Cypress Lake in the district championship and fell 44-7. The Bulldogs got out in front early, but the Panthers were able to get the running game going in the second half to control the clock.
5. Lemon Bay (2-7, Last week: 5): Two straight wins for the Mantas have kept their playoff hopes alive, if only by a thread. They've put up at least 30 points in back to back games and hope to finish the season on a three-game winning streak.
6. North Port (1-8, Last week: 6): North Port came within 2 yards of converting a two-point conversion for the win, but came up short in a 22-21 loss. The offense has gotten going the past few weeks, but coming away with wins in tight games has proven to be a struggle.
