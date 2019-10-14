Last week was the start of the most important three-week stretch for teams in District 6A-12, but things didn't go well for Charlotte — granted they were playing the No. 1 team in the state per the FHSAA RPI.
The Tarpons fell, 34-0, to undefeated Palmetto, but can't dwell on it for long as they host Port Charlotte on Friday for a pivotal district clash that could possibly determine which of those teams make or miss the playoffs.
There's a chance both can make it, but the winner has a near certain chance of reaching the postseason.
Elsewhere in the area, Venice got back on track with a blowout win, North Port couldn't maintain the momentum following its first win and two teams were on bye.
Here's how it affected the rankings:
1. Venice (4-3, Last week: 2): Putting the surprising Riverview loss aside, Venice's losses have come against national powerhouses and each time the Indians have bounced back with a rout. This week's victim was Lakewood Ranch, which was handed a 49-6 loss.
2. Port Charlotte (6-1, Last week: 3): Port Charlotte was on a bye this week, but after Charlotte caught up in games, the Pirates have one less loss and an ever-so-slight edge in strength of schedule, according to RPI. The margin is slim, but the winner this week will make next week's choice easy.
3. Charlotte (5-2, Last week: 1): Not the momentum the Tarpons wanted coming into rivalry week, but few teams have been able to move the ball against Palmetto. The Tarpons will be at home this week in a huge matchup against the Pirates.
4. DeSoto County (5-2, Last week: 4): The train keeps chugging for the Bulldogs, who have been riding the hot arm of quarterback Tony Blanding in recent weeks. The Bulldogs topped LaBelle, 28-10, on Friday and are inching closer to a district title.
5.North Port (1-6, Last week: 5): North Port has found some consistency on offense, primarily in the run game. But the Bobcats failed to string together back-to-back wins, falling to Gulf Coast 26-14.
6. Lemon Bay (0-7, Last week: 6): The Mantas were on bye last week and are still in search of their first win of the season.
