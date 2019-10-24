There’s no rest in high school football in the second half of the season and last week was proof.
Venice hosted a 4A powerhouse and beat them soundly. DeSoto took its game and is now one win away from a district title.
Oh, and those two Charlotte County teams squared off in a tight contest. It was a great week of football and things don’t slow down much this week.
As stated, DeSoto hosts Cypress Lake with a title and playoff berth in the balance and Port Charlotte comes off its big win over Charlotte only to get another powerhouse in Braden River this week.
Lemon Bay got its first win of the year as well and North Port took the week off.
Here’s how things play out with a slight change at the bottom of the rankings:
1. Venice (5-3, Last week: 1): Venice was locked in a shootout on Friday with perennial 4A power Cocoa, but was able to still win convincingly 48-31. The Indians seemed to have put their woes — and tough schedule — behind them as they prepare for a district championship clash with Manatee.
2. Port Charlotte (7-1, Last week: 2): Add another strong win to the Pirates’ resume as they knocked off cross-town rival Charlotte 24-20 on Friday. The win accompanies victories over Sarasota and Southeast on the year and puts Port Charlotte in the drivers seat for the top at-large playoff bid in the region.
3. Charlotte (5-3, Last week: 3): Things have changed since the Tarpons whooped Fort Myers in Week 2. The Tarpons have gone 3-3 since with losses to quality teams, but are looking to get another signature win. That could come against Southeast this week.
4. DeSoto County (6-2, Last week: 4): DeSoto has put its two losses in the rearview and have won five in a row to set up a winner take all this week against Cypress Lake. The Bulldogs beat Estero, 35-0, and will finish the year with a rivalry matchup against Hardee.
5. Lemon Bay (1-7, Last week: 6): Lemon Bay found its offense in a big way against Avon Park. The previously winless Mantas put up 35 points and held their opponent to just 6. They get struggling Bonita Springs and North Port to finish things off.
6. North Port (1-7, Last week: 5): Bye week.
