Lemon Bay senior Abel Albarran, flanked by his father, Jose Albarran, and his mother, Brenda Medina, is all smiles after signing his national letter of intent to play baseball at Florida SouthWestern State next fall.
ENGLEWOOD – A very reasonable argument can be made that Lemon Bay’s Abel Albarran has been the area’s Babe Ruth over the past two seasons.
We’re not talking about the bloated bomber of the Yankee years. Rather, Albarran’s heroics more closely align with the Ruth that proved to be a lethal two-way threat during his time in Boston.
Albarran will be taking his talents to Florida SouthWestern State next fall after signing his national letter of intent on Wednesday at Lemon Bay.
“I pitched at a showcase and they saw me and they liked what they saw,” Albarran said. “So we got in contact and made a decision to actually just go there.”
Albarran is entering his senior season with the Mantas coming off two monster campaigns. He transferred to Lemon Bay from Charlotte as a sophomore. Playing alongside his brother, Javy, Albarran batted .468 with 10 doubles and 19 steals in 2021.
Last year, Albarran’s doubles turned into two triples and four home runs, batting .438 in the process.
Despite those potent numbers, the Bucs pursued Albarran for his arm.
With Javy as his battery mate in 2021, Albarran tossed 53 innings, fanning 75 batters while permitting just 27 walks and 22 hits. He didn’t pitch as much in 2022, but it 37.1 innings, he struck out 48 while issuing just 10 walks.
His combined ERA over the past two years is well below 2.00.
“Right now, they have me pitching but it’s always a possibility of being two-way,” Albarran said. “So we’ll see how it goes. I would like to be two-way, but if I excel (at pitching) I’ll see where to go from there.”
FSW has been a junior college powerhouse in recent seasons and were ranked as high as No. 7 in the nation in 2022 on their way to a 25-3 record in the FCSAA. The Bucs have had more than 30 players drafted in program history and sent 10 players from last year's squad on to Division I programs.
For now, Albarran will be focused on his senior campaign. The Mantas opened the year with a 3-2 loss to Cardinal Mooney on Tuesday and played host to Lehigh on Wednesday night. He expects to hit the bump later this week, perhaps at North Port on Friday.
