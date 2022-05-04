PUNTA GORDA – Charlotte starting pitcher Clay Hayse opened the Tarpons’ District 5A-13 quarterfinal against Cape Coral with a strikeout.
Three days later, he ended it with a strikeout.
In between Monday’s start and Wednesday’s finish was a whole lot of Florida being Florida, making Charlotte’s 8-0 victory as hard-earned as they come.
Standing on the dirt between first and second after the game, Tarpons coach Lavell Cudjo looked up to the cloudless sky, which just hours earlier delayed the game once more with a lightning alert, and shook his head.
“Let’s enjoy this weather. Are you kidding? I’ve got a tan out here, bro,” Cudjo said with a laugh. “Ridiculous. That’s Florida, though.”
On Monday, Hayse hit the mound and was dealing from his opening pitch. He recorded two quick strikeouts and a grounder to third. In Charlotte’s half of the first, Braddock Marshall led off with a walk, then the lightning horn sounded.
That was the last time either team saw the field until Wednesday afternoon. Heavy rain shut down Tuesday’s restart, then Wednesday, just as Cape Coral pitcher Alex Kolasinski finished his warmup pitches, the horn sounded again.
Fortunately, Wednesday’s delay was a mere 30 minutes, the skies cleared and the late spring heat Florida is best-known for asserted itself.
Hayse asserted himself, as well, bringing some serious heat of his own. He permitted just six Cape Coral baserunners on four hits, an error and a hit batsman, but none got past second base. He struck out 10 and tossed 59 strikes in 85 pitches.
“It was not what we wanted to do; I came out hot in the first (inning) so I was wanting to keep going from there,” Hayse said of the delays. “That’s always a downer because some days you go out there, you feel it, and some days you don’t, but I was feeling it.
“Then the rain came in and Mother Nature said I have something else for you.”
While Hayse was dealing, the rest of the Tarpons were grippin’ and rippin’ at the plate. The Seahawks went through three pitchers but never set down Charlotte in order. Marshall scored three times and drove in two runs on a second-inning double. Quaid Goff collected a pair of run-scoring singles while Dylan Leahy connected for a double and a triple as part of a nine-hit attack that felt like twice as much.
The best at-bat of the day went to Justin McQueen, who slapped an opposite field single to bring in a run against a defense that was shading him to pull.
“I mean, beautiful approach,” Cudjo said. “He battled, battled, battled. Good things happen when you do that. I tell these kids all the time, you don’t have to hit the ball to the wall. Make them make outs.”
All nine Tarpons reached base, thanks to four hit batsmen and four walks. It was an all-around, solid display of the kind of offense Cudjo has been waiting for.
With the win, Charlotte improved to 10-11 and will now face its toughest test of the year in a rematch with Fort Myers (19-5), the district’s top seed, on the road Thursday night at 7.
In their bizarre first meeting on April 14, the Green Wave was nursing a 3-2 lead from the second inning forward until everything fell apart for Charlotte in the final frame. Fort Myers scored 13 runs in the top of the seventh for a 16-2 win.
Despite the ugly result on paper, the Tarpons enter Thursday’s game knowing if they play the way they have down the season’s home stretch, they can hang with the Green Wave.
Cudjo said the Tarpons will be throwing everything they have at Fort Myers, including staff ace, Zach Schooley, who is well-rested thanks to Hayse’s 72-hour, complete-game shutout.
“It’s a business trip tomorrow,” Cudjo said. “Tonight was a game that we finally played some Tarpon baseball. We are better than our record. It’s just that little bit of something that we needed to get over the hump and this may be it.”
ELSEWHERE: Port Charlotte’s baseball and softball district runs came to an end on Wednesday. The Pirates’ baseball team was nipped 2-1 at No. 2 seed Bonita Springs. Meanwhile, softball fell, 7-0. The Pirates’ baseball team now awaits the final FHSAA rankings to see if it made the Region 2A-4 eight-team field. … In other baseball action, DeSoto County fell at top-ranked Sebring 10-0 and Imagine was defeated 10-0 at defending Class 2A state champion Out-of Door. … In softball, North Port lost at Riverdale, 14-4. Charlotte’s district semifinal at North Fort Myers was shuttered once more by rain. The same two teams will try again Thursday. Lemon Bay also plays Thursday at Bishop Verot.
