PORT CHARLOTTE — The Tim Roberson era began with the sort of win that all-too-often eluded last year’s Port Charlotte baseball team.
The Pirates shook off a rocky performance in the top of the fourth inning against Palmetto and struck for six runs in the bottom of the frame en route to a 7-1 victory in the season-opener for both teams.
Roberson, hired this past offseason, ticked off the first of many firsts in his first season at the helm.
“It’s always good to get the first one out of the way,” he said. “There’s a lot of buildup to it, a lot of work put into it, a lot of emotions. It’s good to get that one out of the way then start a season.”
Landon Carter picked up where his breakout freshman season left off. The now-sophomore staff ace tossed six strong, no-hit innings, getting out of an early jam before things got a bit ragged in the fourth.
Carter himself had scored the game’s first run in the bottom of the third, reaching second on an error, moving to third on Ethan Zylstra’s groundout, then scoring on Jeff Vivian’s single.
The Pirates committed consecutive errors to open the fourth inning, then a third error with one out plated a run. Carter coaxed a fly ball and a groundout to get out of the jam.
Whenever the Pirates suffered a spate of sloppy play in 2021, they had a tendency to let the game slip away. This time, they struck a fatal blow.
In their half of the fourth inning, the Pirates sent 11 batters to the plate and rapped out five run-scoring singles. Palmetto helped out with two hit batsmen and a pair of errors that allowed Port Charlotte to keep the line moving for six runs, in all.
Roberson chalked up the display to something the team had worked on in practice.
“Practice is where you learn to flush that,” he said. “You’re not going to play perfect games, whatsoever. Even the guys who play at the highest level make errors, so we understand that.
“I tell the guys we try to practice to perfection, but we all know when it comes to games, it’s just not going to play out that way,” he added. “But if we can flush it, have a short memory and go on to the next one, then we’re doing what we’re supposed to do.”
In his six innings, Carter threw 94 pitches, struck out eight and walked one.
"Can’t say enough about him, man, he works hard he’s put a lot of work in," Roberson said of Carter. "Being a first year coach here, being with him and ironing some stuff out, he’s going to be a big part of this team and he knows that. He threw absolutely lights out tonight."
Caleb Campos came on and pitched a scoreless seventh inning to preserve the win.
“It was good to get a win and start off the season strong,” Carter said. “We’re learning more plays and working as a team more. We just know how to get back and we came back and hit the ball really well, so we won the game.”
The Pirates had seven hits in all, by seven different batters. Adrian Nina reached base three times and stole three bases.
"It was good to see the guys put together a string of good at-bats, but that’s all you really need to do," Roberson said. "You don’t need to hit the long ball all the time, you don’t need to drive the ball into the gap. You just got to have solid at-bats and keep the line moving and we did that."
After opening the season at home, the Pirates will embark on a three-game road trip spanning two weeks. First up is a trip to Naples today. Next week the Pirates will visit Imagine and North Port before finally returning home on March 8 to face Oasis.
