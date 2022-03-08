NORTH PORT – Quaid Goff’s three-run homer in the top of the sixth inning broke a 4-4 tie and Charlotte went on to defeat North Port, 11-6, Tuesday night.
North Port had rallied to take a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning, but the Tarpons wasted no time responding in the top of the sixth against Bobcat pitcher Josh Doerrfeld, who had relieved starter Alex Spirk in the fourth.
Zach Schooley reached on an error, Braddock Marshall followed with an infield hit and Justin McQueen laid down a perfect bunt single down the third base line to load the bases with nobody out. After Coby Radulesco’s sacrifice fly to center tied the game, Goff came to the plate and deposited a pitch over the left field fence to put the Tarpons in front, 7-4.
The Tarpons initially took a 2-0 lead to open the game. With two outs in the first, Charlotte rapped out four consecutive singles, driving in two. The Tarpons added another run in the third, but the Bobcats bats woke up in the bottom of the fifth.
Spirk and Mike Murray singled and advanced to scoring position on Doerrfeld’s long fly out to center. Brayden Kelly followed with a two-run single and Reed Backstrom’s base hit drove in the tying run. Backstrom went to second on the throw to the plate and came home with the go-ahead run on Zach Mitchell’s single.
Despite the win, Charlotte coach Lavell Cudjo was not happy with his team’s sloppy play.
“Sometimes we’re making mental mistakes that make us look like a JV team and we’re better than that,” Cudjo said. “We’ve got too many seniors to be playing baseball like that. We’re a better baseball team than we’re showing. We’re winning and that’s okay, but when are we going to play a complete seven innings?”
After Charlotte (3-2) took its 7-4 lead, the Bobcats tacked on single runs in the sixth and seventh.
Each team finished with 13 hits. Dylan Leahy had four RBIs for the Tarpons while Goff drove in three and Tyler Waterhouse and Radulesco each drove in two. Radulesco was 3-for-3 while Ryan Playter went 3-for-3 for the Bobcats (0-6).
Clay Hayse, the third of four Charlotte pitchers, picked up the win.
“A couple of guys who have been struggling finally made some good contact,” Cudjo said. “Our pitchers kept us in the ballgame, but we can’t give up eight outs in an inning. I’m a little flustered, but I’ll take the win.”
