NORTH PORT – Quaid Goff’s triple in the top of the seventh inning drove in Braddock Marshall with the go-ahead run and Charlotte hung on to defeat Imagine School of North Port, 5-4, Tuesday night at Atwater Community Park.
The teams battled evenly all night long, as every time the Tarpons would take the lead, the Sharks would even the score in their half of the inning. But after Charlotte pulled ahead for the fourth time in the seventh, reliever Gavin Croke slammed the door on Imagine to secure the victory.
“I tip my hat to Imagine. They came out to play tonight,” Charlotte coach Lavell Cudjo said. "It was a good test. I moved some stuff around, brought some kids up and moved some positions around. At this time of the year, I’m the puppet master. I’ve got to make sure I’m making the right moves and it’s on me.”
The Tarpons jumped ahead 2-0 in the top of the first as Marshall led off with a walk, stole second, moved up on a ground out and scored on Goff’s sacrifice fly. Tyler Waterhouse singled, went to second on a balk by Sharks pitcher Jason Murphy, and came home on a base hit by Justin McQueen.
Imagine evened it up in the bottom of the first off Tarpons starter Nick Genna. Landon Davidson doubled and scored on Hunter Call’s single. An error and another base hit loaded the bases, and Genna walked Josh McCombs to force in the second run.
Charlotte went retook the lead in the third on a triple by Goff and an RBI single by Waterhouse. But the Sharks loaded the bases again in the bottom of the third against reliever Logan Ehara, who then uncorked a wild pitch that scored a run and evened the game at 3-3.
The Tarpons went ahead again in the top of the sixth as McQueen led off with a single and Dalton Hill beat out a bunt to put runners at first and second with no outs. Edwin Feliciano hit a slow grounder to second baseman Jake Thornton, who threw to second to force Hill. But when the throw went to first for the double play, McQueen raced home from second to give Charlotte a 4-3 advantage.
Again, Imagine answered in the bottom of the frame as McCombs singled, was sacrificed to second and scored on Joseph Standford’s double down the third-base line. Croke came in from the bullpen to relieve Dylan Leahy and induced a popup from Call to end the threat.
After Goff’s second triple of the game put Charlotte back in the lead, the Sharks had one final chance. Jacob Lombard delivered a one-out single, but Croke struck out RJ Cooper and McQueen threw out the runner trying to steal second for a game-ending double play.
“Jay Murphy did a great job keeping them off balance. He pitched one heck of a game,” Imagine coach Steve Saborse said. “Jacob (Lombard) came in behind him and did his job as well. I’m proud of the team's effort. We just left a couple of guys on base in scoring position and we didn’t execute. This team has been battling all season long and tonight they were up for the game and they wanted to fight till the end, and they did."
Davidson and McCombs had two hits each for Imagine, now 4-10. McQueen went 3-for-3 for the Tarpons while Goff had two triples and two RBIs. Waterhouse also had two hits for Charlotte, which improved to 7-9 for the season.
“That’s what I’m looking for these next six games is for us to compete,” Cudjo said. “We haven’t had a run yet. These next six games, let’s see if we can get better going into the playoffs. But Quaid is back. He hasn’t been swinging well early in the season. He made some adjustments and he’s seeing the ball well now. That’s a good thing."
