ARCADIA — Justin Moss and Justin McQueen each drove in two runs and Tyler Waterhouse scored three times as the Charlotte ruined DeSoto County’s senior night with a 6-3 win Friday.
Four Tarpon pitchers combined for the victory, while center fielder Zach Schooley made two great plays that proved the difference.
“This was much-needed before the playoffs,” Charlotte coach Lavell Cudjo said. “They got ahead early and we did some situational hitting, which I’ve been waiting for.”
It was the Bulldogs (9-11) who struck first at the plate on a Jace Kellogg RBI single off the glove of the Tarpons’ second baseman to score Will Joens.
The Tarpons (8-11-1) tied the game in the top of the second with an RBI grounder to third by Moss.
DeSoto responded off Charlotte starter Clay Hayse with an RBI single by Joens to take the lead and had a chance to blow the game open early. However, Schooley caught a short fly ball to center and cut down Peyton Mehl at the plate to keep it a one-run game.
That’s when Charlotte took the momentum, responding with a three-run third, highlighted by a two-run double by McQueen and an RBI single by Moss.
The Tarpons added to their lead in the fifth when Waterhouse singled and proceeded to round the bases on pair of wild pitches.
Hayse overcame his rough start to retire eight straight, but was chased after loading the bases with nobody out in the fifth.
Dalton Hill came in and, after allowing an RBI single to C.J. Nelson, struck out the next two hitters. Schooley then robbed Austin Evans of a potential game-tying double with a sprinting catch in right-center.
Dylan Leahy pitched a scoreless sixth and Gavin Croke pitched a perfect seventh for the save.
“Clay found his stuff in the second and third inning and my closers came in and threw strikes,” Cudjo said. “When you’re up that many, all you have to is fill it up.”
Coby Radalusco had three of Charlotte’s 11 hits, with Leahy getting two. Joens had two hits, scored twice and drove in one for the Bulldogs, who could not turn to staff ace Jacob Patton, who was hurt and unable to pitch.
“We had tough at-bats in key situations. We had bases loaded a few times and came away with just one run,” said DeSoto coach Brady Anderson. “Missing Patton hurt us and we had to shuttle pitchers in, which is not something we usually do.”
