PORT CHARLOTTE – Kane Wilburn missed two years of his high school career with an arm injury. Now, he’s making up for lost time.
The senior fired a complete-game, six-hit shutout to lead Port Charlotte to an 8-0 victory on Friday against Imagine at the Pirate Cove.
Wilburn struck out eight and walked only one while getting plenty of help from his defense, which got two double plays, caught a runner stealing and picked off two Sharks runners.
“I can’t say enough about Kane. He worked his butt off and this is his first year back after his injury and I am so pumped for him to be able to go out there and be successful and have fun doing what he wants to do,” Port Charlotte coach Tim Roberson said.
Wilburn gave a lot of credit to his teammates, who were flawless in the field for him.
“I just threw a lot of strikes and I didn’t try to strike everyone out, but let them hit the ball to my defense and it worked,” Wilburn said. “We did good. Everything we worked on we executed."
The Pirates (10-8), who ended a three-game losing streak, took advantage of 12 walks allowed by the Sharks, and while their scoring wasn’t always pretty – they scored six of their runs on a wild pitch, two bases-loaded walks, a balk, an infield dribbler and a double play – a run is a run.
The Pirates batted around in the second, helped by five walks. Michael Weidner scored on a wild pitch to get the Pirates on the board. Ethan Zylstra drove in a run with an infield single and Landon Carter, who had two hits and scored twice, walked in another run. Adrian Nina scored moments late on a balk to make it 4-0.
Imagine starter Jacob Lombard tried to hold it together, but he and two Sharks relievers couldn’t get the ball over the plate. Austin Turner walked to drive in a run and ninth-place hitter Justin Layne drove home a pair with a single to make it 7-0 in the fifth.
Jeff Vivian hit into a bases-loaded double play in the sixth but a run scored in the process to close out the scoring.
“Runs are runs, no matter how you put them up," Roberson said. "You’d like to hit the cover off the ball and have 11 hits. Offense is the whole thing and you have to get good pitches and if the pitch isn’t in the zone, you take what they give you."
Aside from Hunter Call’s three hits and great defense, nothing went right for Imagine (4-12), which stunned Port Charlotte early this season.
“Not our night. We played great baseball against Charlotte (earlier this week). Tonight we came out flat and didn’t have the energy," Imagine coach Steve Saborse said. "Pitchers couldn’t find the zone and it got us in trouble. Can’t win ball games like that.”
