NORTH PORT – DeSoto County pounded out 12 hits and took advantage of some sloppy defense to defeat North Port, 11-4, in a non-district baseball game Friday night.
The rubber game of the three game series wasn’t even close as the Bulldogs scored three runs in the top of the first off Bobcats starter Ryan Playter and pulled away from there.
“We were able to keep the foot on the pedal tonight and it was good to see,” DeSoto coach Brady Anderson said. “We’ve had some games this year where we jumped out early and we kind of let up and that wasn’t the case tonight.”
Cody Burton led off the first with a walk, stole second and scored on Jace Kellogg’s single. After Kellogg was forced at second, Corbin Gilmore followed with a base hit and both runners scored on Aiden Roe’s double.
The Bobcats got a run back in the bottom of the inning as Mike Murray singled, stole second and moved to third on Zach Mitchell’s single. While Mitchell was thrown out attempting to steal second, Murray came home from third to cut the deficit to 3-1.
The Bulldogs added three more in the third. With runners on second and third, a throwing error by Playter on a play at first allowed the first run to score, and Will Joens drove in two more with a base hit to make it 6-1.
Josh Doerrfeld’s sacrifice fly brought in Murray from third in the bottom of the inning as North Port cut it 6-2, but DeSoto put the game out of reach with three more runs in the top of the fourth. A throwing error with the bases loaded allowed two runs to score and Joens drove in another run on a fielder’s choice.
“Last night I thought we played the cleanest game that we’ve had all year and it showed,” North Port coach Miles Mayer said. “Tonight we didn’t play a complete game. Errors are going to happen, but when there’s guys on and there’s errors, it makes it a whole lot worse.”
Gilmore and Kellogg had three-hit nights for DeSoto, while CJ Nelson and Nemo Strader had two hits apiece. Brayden Spain went 3-for-3 for North Port, while Mitchell added two hits, including a two-run double in the sixth.
DeSoto won the first game of the series on Tuesday, but the Bobcats evened the score on Thursday night. North Port was unable to capitalize on the momentum of Thursday’s win, its first of the season.
“It was a grudge match game, the third of the series, and we were able to bounce back and come into their place and take the series from them,” Anderson said. “It was nice to get back on the right track. It’s what you do in every other level of baseball, you play series against people, it’s not just the one game show.
“It’s something I started doing last year and it lets you see who’s better,” Anderson continued. “You get a one-game set against somebody once a month and they could have an ace on the mound and you don’t have a chance. But you play three games in a row you’re going to see everybody and you’re going to find out who’s the better team.”
DeSoto, now 7-4, will have another three game series with Lake Placid next week. North Port (1-10) will travel to Charlotte on Tuesday.
