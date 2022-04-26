As Venice was getting set for its senior night matchup against Fort Myers on Tuesday, more than a dozen Major League Baseball scouts settled in among the crowd for a look at Green Wave pitcher Zach Root.
Perhaps the player they should have come out for was Venice senior pitcher John Whitney.
Whitney, fresh off a near-perfect game last Friday night against Palmetto, picked up right where he left off against the Green Wave. He outdueled Root with eight strikeouts while allowing a one hit over five innings, and the Indians used a pair of RBI doubles to take a 5-2 victory over the 19-4 Green Wave.
Whitney struck out lead off hitter Carson Esposito before giving up a double to Jake D’Altrui for what would be the only Green Wave hit of the night.
“I was just piggybacking off of what I did in Palmetto,” Whitney said. “I just gained a lot of confidence there and I really don’t think about the scouts too much because I’ve had them come out to watch other players. I just pretend they aren’t watching me.”
Aside from a pair of walks, Whitney did not allow another runner over his final four innings. Over his last two games, Whitney has surrendered just the one hit in 11 1/3 innings.
My arm feels really good,” Whitney said. “I’m just trying to throw strikes and make them hit the ball. That’s been my mentality over the last couple of games.”
Venice head coach Craig Faulkner said he knows his Indians always have a chance to win when Whtiney, who is an outfielder on days he’s not pitching, takes the hill.
“He’s got an electric fastball,” Faulkner said. “He can be a little wild at times, and then sometimes he’s spot-on with all of his pitches and nobody touches him. We’ve scarcely used him so he’d be ready for the playoffs.”
Venice broke open the pitcher’s duel with a pair of RBI doubles off Root in the bottom of the third. Cole Schumaker’s rope to left-center scored Whitney, and Jon Embury followed by smacking the first pitch he saw to nearly the same spot to score two more runs.
“I thought Root did a good job against our hitters tonight, but those guys came through with the big hits we’ve been missing,” Faulkner said. “It’s nice to see we have some guys that can step up in big situations.”
After Whitney left the game in the top of the sixth, Venice’s bullpen gave up three straight walks and allowed two runs to score on a wild pitch and a hit batsman. In the bottom of the sixth it was Whitney — who also was hit in the head by a pitch from Root earlier in the game — who gave Venice a valuable insurance run with a run-scoring sacrifice fly in his final plate appearance.
“I was just trying to do whatever I could to give a bigger cushion for our pitchers because I knew that they were struggling to throw strikes,” Whitney said. “It wasn’t just me. Everybody contributed.”
Venice improved to 12-12 on the year and will host Braden River in the regular season finale on Wednesday.
“We want to get over .500 and just roll from there,” Faulkner said. “It’s not how you do in the beginning of the year or the middle of the season … it’s how you finish. We’re looking for that strong finish.”
