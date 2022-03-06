Ah, early season high school baseball, that halcyon time of the year when MaxPreps’ weird little ranking algorithm goes a bit wonky.
The MaxPreps ranking system is incredibly straightforward, though some of the more sensitive bits are proprietary. As a computer model, it suffers from the same shortcoming any program might — a lack of data.
Essentially, the MaxPreps system bases its rankings almost entirely on wins and losses. Beating a team ahead of your own in the rankings gains you more sway than beating a team behind you. Losing to a team behind your own hurts much more than losing to one in front.
But until enough games are played, that sliding scale is greased and the shifts are substantial week to week.
With that in mind, for giggles, we here at #SunPreps World HQ thought we might release our initial rankings by using MaxPreps as our guide. Keep in mind, these rankings were as of Sunday evening.
All in fun. Here we go.
1. Lemon Bay (4-1). OK, this isn’t a terrible reach by any means. If the Mantas played Venice 10 times, they could win a few. Still loaded with speedy legs and contact bats, Lemon Bay has won its four games in a variety of ways and showed some grit in outlasting Cape Coral in a nine-inning affair on Friday.
But are they the No. 6 team in the state? Are they the No. 1 team in Class 4A? That’s what MaxPreps says right now.
Buckle up … the fun is just beginning.
2. Charlotte (2-2). Hey, the Tarpons are undefeated, save for two losses against our No. 1 team. The Tarpons’ wins came in a rout against Cypress Lake and a 1-0 squeaker against the same Cape Coral team Lemon Bay outlasted at the end of last week.
The Tarpons appear to have a solid pitching staff in the early going, though the bats are a little erratic. They made good contact against Lemon Bay pitching in a 4-2 loss a week ago, but couldn’t deliver the timely hit. All signs indicate the Tarpons are definitely ahead of where they were this time last year, and that’s nice to see.
But are they really the No. 17 team in Class 5A and the state’s No. 142?
Admit it … you thought you’d be seeing someone else by now.
Keep waiting.
3. Port Charlotte (3-1). The Pirates have had the best of both worlds early on, looking fantastic, yet giving first-year coach Tim Roberson plenty of teachable moments to keep them focused.
Last season, whenever the Pirates committed a miscue, be it on the basepaths or in the field, it would often cascade into a meltdown. Port Charlotte’s best players were young. They’re still young this season, but the combination of a year of growth and the guidance of Roberson has made a huge difference.
At the plate, they’ve developed a “keep the line moving” mentality. On the mound, they are riding staff ace Landon Carter a bit too much and need to develop some arms around him, but there’s time for that.
But are they really the No. 22 team in Class 4A and the state’s No. 157?
Actually, that feels about right.
What feels wrong is the team that just stepped up to the plate.
4. Venice (3-1). Apparently the Indians committed the unimaginable sin of beating three teams with a combined record of 2-13 while losing to the No. 14 team in Class 7A (Riverview). Datgum Venice, feasting on cupcakes and can’t beat a real team, right?
Shall we dive into those lightweight victories? Yes, let’s do that.
Victory No. 1 was a 1-0 win against Barron Collier. The Cougars are 0-5 this season but their opponents are a combined 16-2. Last year, the Cougars reached Class 5A’s final four. Pansies.
Victory No. 2 was a 5-3 win against Canterbury, which (checks notes) defeated Barron Collier last season on its way to a 24-5 mark. They were bounced early in the Class 2A playoffs because they ran into eventual state champion Out-of-Door Academy. Lightweights.
Venice’s final win last week was a 2-1 nailbiter against Bartow. The Yellow Jackets fell to 1-4 with the other losses coming to an IMG team, Inspiration Academy and Sarasota. A year ago, Bartow went 20-12 and reached the Class 6A region finals. Wet paper bag.
That resume of wins and loss added up to a No. 40 ranking in Class 7A and No. 162 statewide slot.
Here’s guessing two weeks from now Venice has made the biggest leap of any team in the state.
Then again, this week’s much-ballyhooed two-game series against Jesuit might not give Venice the bump it needs — despite being the No. 7 team in the nation, Jesuit is somehow behind Lemon Bay in MaxPreps’ statewide ranks.
Play someone, Venice!
5. DeSoto County (3-3). Massive props to the Bulldogs for playing Out-of-Door Academy early on this season. It resulted in an 8-1 loss, but that in itself is impressive. The Bulldogs have gone about their work quietly and it has been chalk. They are beating the teams they should. In Friday’s 10-0 win against Bayshore, Jacob Patton – and arm DeSoto County desperately missed last season – went five innings, allowing just one single and struck out 14. The other out was a comebacker.
The Bulldogs play their annual three-game set with Fort Meade this week, which should be a fun affair.
Their early season start has earned the Bulldogs a No. 262 statewide ranking, good for No. 30 in Class 4A.
6. North Port (0-5). For being winless, the Bobcats are incredibly close to being 3-2. The reasons for their losses are many and varied and never seem to occur at the same time.
In general, though, North Port isn’t hitting the ball as well as it did a year ago. Though the Bobcats can put together the occasional rally, last year’s team had threats through all nine spots in the lineup.
The pitching staff has some variety to it, though walks are getting everyone not named Alex Spirk in trouble.
Still, there’s a winning streak hiding in this team and it will show itself at some point. Perhaps even this week.
North Port’s slow start has them ranked No. 74 in Class 6A and No. 426 overall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.