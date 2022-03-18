PORT CHARLOTTE — Jake Thornton had three hits, two runs batted in and scored two runs while Jay Murphy pitched six innings of two-hit ball as Imagine upset Port Charlotte 6-5 on Friday at Pirate Cove.
Imagine came into the game with a 1-6 record, but for the second time this season gave the Pirates all they could handle, this time by taking advantage of five Port Charlotte errors.
Imagine coach Steve Saborse said it came down to confidence for the Sharks, who have had to deal with some ups and downs in the first half of the season.
“They believed in themselves and when you do that, good things will come,” Saborse said. “Jay always starts a little slow but gets stronger as the game goes on.”
Imagine (2-6) got things started in the first inning off Pirates starter Caleb Campos. Hunter Call scored from second on an infield single hit to the hole by Thornton, who hit cleanup for the first time this season, to give the Sharks a 1-0 lead.
The Pirates responded in the bottom of the first, tying the game on a Jeff Vivian RBI single, then taking a 2-1 lead when Vivian scored on a wild pitch.
The Sharks took advantage of Port Charlotte mistakes in the third to retake the lead. Jacob Lombard started the inning by reaching on an error before Joseph Standford singled.
Thornton tied the game with an RBI single. Three batters later, R.J. Cooper plated two with a double, giving Imagine a 4-2 lead. It increased to 5-2 after Cooper Boggess reached on another error, scoring Cooper.
The Pirates responded in the bottom of the third when Ethan Zylstra hit a pop up that the shortstop couldn’t corral, bringing home a pair of runs to cut the lead to 5-4.
Following his third hit of the night, Thornton scored on another Pirate error by the shortstop. Meanwhile, Murphy settled in, retiring eight straight at one point and not allowing a hit after the first inning.
“I’ve been putting in a lot of work on the field and tonight it transferred into the game,” Murphy said. “Offensively we kept each other hyped up and gave everybody the confidence to capitalize on their mistakes.”
A walk led to a manufactured Pirates run in the sixth on an Austin Turner groundout. The Pirates got two runners on in the seventh, but Lombard, who came on in relief of Murphy, struck out Vivian to end it.
“We had energy throughout the whole game. We kept going strong and it worked out for us,” Murphy said.
Vivian scored twice and drove in a run. Adrian Nina also scored twice for Port Charlotte (6-4) which has lost back-to-back games for the first time this season.
