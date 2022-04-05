VENICE — It’s never too late to employ a new strategy, especially when taking on a longtime rival and district foe.
Facing Sarasota at Venice High on Tuesday night, the Indians took a page out of the Tampa Bay Rays’ book — throwing an opener followed by six relievers — as the Indians held on for a 9-4 win over the Sailors.
Venice pitchers Nate Winterhalter (2 IP), Douglas Schapley (1 2/3 IP), Simon Yochum (1/3 IP) and Huston Wynne (2 IP) combined to limit Sarasota to just one run on two hits through the first six innings.
Though free base runners allowed the Sailors to score three seventh-inning runs, Trent Adrian (no outs recorded), Peter Liakakos (no outs recorded) and Blake Bennett (1 IP) combined to get out of the inning with the win.
“We wanted to try something a little different tonight to see how it would work,” Venice coach Craig Faulkner said. “It didn’t work exactly like we wanted it to. We’ve been throwing a lot of strikes with all of our pitchers. Tonight, we didn’t throw as many strikes as we normally do.
“We were trying to give the (Sailors) batters a different look every time. Didn’t really work. They only got two hits, but we walked too many guys. It works great when you don’t walk people.”
Though the experiment didn’t go exactly according to plan, Venice (8-9) will take a win against Sarasota (11-5) any way it can get one, especially when the district tournament rolls around next month.
Indians pitchers combined to issue seven walks while also hitting three batters. Those free base runners, coupled with three errors in the field, put Venice pitchers in stressful situations more than once.
However, the Sailors recorded just two hits — a first-inning double and a fifth-inning single — as they stranded eight runners through the first six innings.
Meanwhile, Indians hitters weren’t faring much better against Sailors right-handed pitcher Brandon Jung.
The senior allowed two runs — on a wild pitch that scored Desavion Cassaway in the third and an RBI single from Cole Schumaker in the fifth — as he kept Sarasota neck-and-neck with Venice for much of the night.
However, Jung’s pitch count continued to climb and he was eventually relieved by second basemen Bradley Ramsden.
Ramsden suffered some misfortune right away as the first two batters he saw reached on errors by the first baseman. It unraveled from there.
Venice scored seven runs on an RBI bunt single by Hunter Possehl, an run-scoring hit batsmen by Jon Embury, RBI walks by Marek Houston and Schumaker and a two-run single by Trent Adrian in which a third run scored on a throwing error.
By the time the onslaught was over, Venice led, 9-1.
Adrian and Liakakos made it interesting in the seventh as they combined to walk three straight batters to open the inning.
Luckily for Venice, the Indians still had pitchers they could count on.
With the bases loaded and no one out, Bennett allowed a two-run double and another run to score, but then set the Sailors down 1-2-3 to kill the rally.
“We definitely don’t want to show them our best stuff,” Faulkner said of facing the Sailors before the district tournament. “It’s likely we will face them (in districts), maybe even in the first round. We don’t know how it’s all gonna end up, but it could happen.
“We want to surprise them.”
