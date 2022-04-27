VENICE — Craig Faulkner has tried just about every possible approach for handling his pitching staff this season.
After a few failed attempts, the veteran Venice High baseball coach might have found a formula for success in the final week of the regular season.
Facing Braden River (8-16) in the regular-season finale on Wednesday night, Indians left-handed starter Hunter Possehl tossed five innings of one-run ball, striking out 10 and walking none as Venice (13-12) pulled away for a 7-3 win at the Venice baseball field.
Possehl’s performance came on the heels of a similar outing by fellow left-hander John Whitney the night before. The senior tossed five innings, permitting no runs with eight strikeouts in a 5-2 win over Fort Myers (19-5) on Tuesday night.
“It really has been a tough challenge,” Faulkner said of figuring out who fits where in his pitching staff. “We’ve had 12 pitchers, and you really only need four in high school. So we’ve had to shake it up quite a bit.
“I think we’ve found the guys who are the most consistent, and our arms are rested.”
At first, Faulkner just needed a No. 2 starter behind ace Huston Wynne. Though some pitchers shined in spurts, no one seized the role.
Then, midway through the year, Faulkner followed the lead of the Tampa Bay Rays — utilizing openers and bullpen days to give opposing hitters different looks.
None of it worked as the six-time state champion coach had hoped.
When the team found out that Wynne would be away from the team for personal reasons, Faulkner had to scramble to find at least one starter.
Whitney, the closer to begin the season, has shined in the role.
After nearly throwing a perfect game at Palmetto, the lefty fireballer was dominant again against the Green Wave this week.
Possehl, a lanky 6-foot-6 lefty, excelled in some starts early, but was one of a few pitchers who couldn’t take that next step.
That might be a different story now.
Possehl had good command of a four-pitch mix (fastball, changeup, slider, curve) as he flustered Pirates hitters all night Wednesday — often relying on a fastball with late movement to limit contact.
“I had an outing (earlier in the season) where I got hit up a lot,” Possehl said. “I just lost focus. Today, my big thing was staying focused and throwing fastballs. I knew I had to go out there and throw strikes, and prove myself.”
Possehl settled in early as he received some run support in the home half of the third.
Jon Embury's scorching single that ricocheted off Braden River pitcher Logan Waldschmidt drove in Nick Dunn and Whitney, who had reached on a double and single, respectively.
Though Possehl allowed a run the next inning on a single by Lexman Pirela Madrez, he had little trouble limiting the damage as he didn’t allow another hit the rest of the night.
Clinging to a 2-1 lead in the late stages of the game, Venice finally broke it open.
The Indians took advantage of three walks, a hit-by-pitch and a couple of errors, scoring five runs with just one hit – a two-run single by Cole Schumaker – and taking complete control.
The bullpen, however, showed the Indians’ pitching puzzle might not be complete.
Faulkner turned to a trio of relievers — Peter Liakakos, Blake Bennett and Marek Houston — to close out the game, and the group allowed a pair of runs while walking three.
With the win, Venice finishes the regular season with a winning record and will prepare to play in next week’s district tournament, which it must win to advance to regionals.
“I feel like we know who we’re gonna go with, and there’s quite a few guys we can throw in the mix,” Faulkner said of his pitching plans for the playoffs. “I feel as ready as we can be.
“I know I wouldn’t want to play Venice High School in the playoffs.”
