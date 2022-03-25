SARASOTA — When Marek Houston injured his wrist on a hit-by-pitch in the preseason finale, the Venice High baseball team lost more than just its starting shortstop.
A four-year varsity player and team captain, Houston has been a cornerstone player for the Indians since he joined them over spring break in 2019.
It’s no coincidence that Venice got out to one of its worst starts in team history without him, entering Friday night’s game at Riverview riding a seven-game losing streak — the longest during coach Craig Faulkner’s tenure, by his estimation.
With Houston back in the lineup for the first time this season, Venice built an early two-run lead before the senior shortstop added a pair of insurance runs in the seventh — hitting an RBI triple and scoring on a wild pitch — as the Indians beat the Rams, 4-1, at Suncoast Technical College.
“It’s a fresh experience. I don’t think I've ever been hurt,” said Houston, who added that he hadn’t swung a bat at all until the batting cages immediately before Friday night’s game. “It sucks watching your teammates losing and not being able to help them. All I could do is try to lead. I did anything I could think of to help them.
“It’s been frustrating. I feel like I have something to prove still.”
The trickle-down effect of Houston’s addition is felt all throughout the team.
With Houston back at shortstop, Cole Schumaker was freed up to return to third base — pushing Jon Embury to right field and John Whitney to center field.
Inserting Houston into the middle of a struggling lineup could be just what the Indians (4-8) have been missing offensively, too.
“We need a three-hole hitter in our lineup, and it paid off for us tonight," Faulkner said. "He’s such a good player. You miss a guy like that.
“The only other time we really struggled to win games was back in 2004 when our shortstop, Chris Atamanchuk, got hurt. He was in a bad accident and never came back. He was our pitcher, our three-hole hitter, and we only won nine games that year.”
Throughout the losing streak, Faulkner said he felt like his team was coming up just short.
The Indians had lost each of the past six games by three runs or less — mostly due to a struggling offense that averaged two runs per game.
That slow start looked to be behind Venice early against Riverview.
Whitney opened with a bloop single and later scored on an RBI single to center from Cole Schumaker as the Indians took a 1-0 first-inning lead.
The very next inning a two-out double by Stephen Deans led to a run as Whitney hit another single — this time to short right field —for a 2-0 Venice lead.
With right-handed sidearmer Nate Winterhalter on the mound, the Indians maintained their lead.
The sophomore lasted 3 2/3 innings, allowing one run on four hits and a walk. He ran into his only trouble of the night in the fourth when an infield single, a walk and an RBI single cut the lead to 2-1 with runners on first and second.
Faulkner turned to submarine specialist Simon Yochum, who induced a weak groundout to first base one pitch later to end the threat.
The Indians struggled to piece hits together against Rams reliever Sameon Klanot, though, as the game stayed close.
Klanot entered in relief of starting pitcher Nick Polk the second inning and pitched the remainder of the game — allowing just one hit until the seventh inning.
Facing its last bats with its lead in jeopardy, the Indians got what they’ve been missing.
Batting with two outs and Nick Dunn on first base, Houston saw his pitch and barrelled it up — splitting the right and center fielders for a stand-up triple. One batter later, Klanot sailed a wild pitch and Houston raced home for an insurance run.
Holding a comfortable lead, Whitney set the Rams down 1-2-3 to pick up the save and finally get the Indians back in the win column.
“It’s kind of a day-to-day thing with the wrist. It’s still uncomfortable a bit, but I thought I should give it a go and get ready for next week,” Houston said in reference to Venice playing in a tournament at IMG Academy. “Barreling up that ball really felt good after missing in my first three at-bats. I was happy with that.”
